BBC
Teenage Russian tennis player banned for nine months after anti-doping breach
A 14-year-old Russian tennis player has been banned for nine months following an anti-doping breach. The player, who has not been named because of their age, tested positive for meldonium. They were competing in only their second senior tournament in January this year when they were selected for a random...
BBC
Emma Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with injury
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after retiring injured from her semi-final against top seed Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set as she struggled with a left glute injury. She carried on as Ostapenko claimed the second set but conceded...
