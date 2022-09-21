Bitcoin Declines Below $19,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, falling below the $19,000 level this morning.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, continued its bear run, trading around the $1,300 mark.
Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning.
XRP XRP/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Chiliz CHZ/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $916.86 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.7%. BTC was trading lower by around 3.2% to $18,882, while ETH fell by around 3.6% to $1,322 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from General Mills, Inc. GIS, Lennar Corporation LEN and KB Home KBH, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- XRP XRP/USD
Price: $0.3934
24-hour gain: 3.5%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $4.55
24-hour gain: 2%
- Neutrino USD USDN/USD
Price: $0.9411
24-hour gain: 2%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $4.76
24-hour gain: 1.8%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $4.61
24-hour gain: 0.6%
Losers
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2228
24-hour drop: 12.1%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $2.30
24-hour drop: 9.3%
- Terra LUNA/USD
Price: $2.59
24-hour drop: 8.6%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $99.45
24-hour drop: 8.3%
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0002828
24-hour drop: 7.6%
