iPhone Sound Recognition might just be the coolest feature of iOS 16
IPhone hacks do the rounds all the time, and often fall under the category of 'pretty obvious feature that most people are already aware of' (we knew we could use our iPhone to make calls, thanks). But every now and again something genuinely cool pops up, like this awesome little-known accessibility tool.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
iPhone users are showing off their awesome new iOS 16 lock screens
When Apple finally unleashed customisable home screens with the release of iOS 14 in 2020, iPhone users relished the chance to share their personalised designs with the world. And now, history is (sort of) repeating itself with the advent of customisable lock screens. With iOS finally released to the public...
Apple finally killed the iPhone mini (and I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed)
And so it came to pass. The rumours were true. The iPhone mini is no more. Well, it's not completely gone, Apple hasn't actually discontinued the iPhone 13 mini, but it hasn't updated it either. I'm not angry, Apple. I'm just disappointed. Alas, the writing was on the wall for...
Why Apple's next iPad Pro could look absolutely stunning
We're huge fans of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, with its mini-LED display offering brighter colours and bolder contrast than the standard LCD version. But if new reports are to be believed, an even more immersive iPad screen could be on the way. New rumours suggest Apple is working on...
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island comes to iPad in this ingenious concept art
The iPhone 14 Pro's 'Dynamic Island' was arguably the star of the show of Apple's product launch event last week. While we'd heard tell for a while that Apple was planning to replace the infamous 'notch' with a floating pill-shaped design, we didn't expect it to be quite so interactive (or to have quite such a ridiculous name).
The Apple Watch Ultra design is already getting memed to oblivion
Well, pretty much every recent rumour about the Apple Watch Pro turned out to be true. Everything except the name, that is. Last night, the company unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, the "most rugged and capable" version of its smartwatch yet. The Apple Watch Ultra marks the most...
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
The best iPhone 14 cases in 2022
Add style and protection to your new phone with the best iPhone 14 cases and iPhone 14 Pro cases. One of the best iPhone 14 cases or iPhone 14 Pro cases is likely to be the first accessory on your list if you've ordered one of Apple's latest smartphones. The last thing you want is to scratch a brand new phone, and the best iPhone 14 cases had help prevent that, while also adding some style to the device.
Sony gives the PS5 a new look (and it's hurting my eyes)
The PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection is, well, weird. Who's it for? Why has it been made? Is there a contingent of PS5 players who live in dark, camouflaged basements that don't want their console to be seen or found? It's all a little, well, bizarre. These new colours, that includes...
The best iPhone 14 prices available
If you're looking for the lowest iPhone 14 prices, we've got good and bad news for you. First the bad – as the latest iPhone was only released recently, the idea that you're going to be able to get a really low price on the handset is optimistic to say the least. In short, you won't be able to find a better iPhone 14 price than the $799/£749 starting price on the cheapest model that comes with 128GB.
The new Zoom logo is giving me major Google vibes
If anyone had a "good" lockdown, it was Zoom. The video conferencing software became an indispensable tool during the pandemic, connecting friends, relatives and colleagues alike. But it seems the brand doesn't want to be known solely for video calls. Designed to emphasise its entire suite of features (it has...
iPhone 14 Pro hands-on review
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro looks set to impress, though we're not sure how US customers will handle the lack of a SIM tray – as bold a move as ditching the headphone jack in 2016. Omissions aside, there's plenty going for the Pro, not least of all a huge megapixel bump on its main camera and a handsome new Deep Purple colour option that looks both demure and elegant. It also ditches the notch in favour of a punch hole selfie camera Apple calls its Dynamic Island. Bloated marketing jargon or game-changing tech? Check back for the full review in the coming week.
Forget the AirPods Pro 2 - original AirPods Pro deal sees fantastic price drop
Last night, Apple revealed the long awaited AirPods Pro 2, which means now is a great time to grab a slightly older model at a lower price. Right now, Amazon has the original AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, down from $249 (opens in new tab) – that's a huge $70 off.
This awesome Nintendo Switch design concept is a Zelda fan's dream
Nintendo fans have been waiting patiently for official news about the Switch Pro, but the much-rumoured souped-up Switch sequel gets more elusive by the day. In the meantime, fans are coming up with their own ingenious designs for future consoles – and this Zelda-themed example is one of the coolest yet.
Our favourite Huion tablet has $100 off right now
Huion tablets are a great option for digital artists looking for a premium drawing experience that's more affordable than its competitors. Right now, Huion is running a flash sale on its US site with plenty of great options. Hot picks include this Kamvas Pro 24 pen display tablet on sale for $1199 down from $1299 (opens in new tab). And artists in the UK needn't miss out because Huion's Back to School sale includes the same tablet for £1199 down from the original price of £1299. (opens in new tab)
This AI art-generated woman is freaking out the internet
Meet Loab, an imagined woman painted by an AI that has been haunting people all over the internet with her gaunt features and consistently ghoulish scenarios. AI generated art is a little creepy anyway, but to find the same face staring back at you in increasingly nasty settings is, frankly, horrifying.
Microsoft's latest touchscreen laptop now under $900 in Labor Day deal
As we keep up to date with the best Labor Day deals, we're seeing some fantastic savings on high-end tech. Best Buy has its own share of great discounts, including the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 which is now only $899.99, down from $1,199.99. (opens in new tab) You can now...
TV show poster called out for plagiarism (and, yeah, we can see it)
Creating a stunning poster is one of the most crucial design tasks of any production. But, as a South Korean TV network accused of copycat design has just found out, the poster should only attract attention for the right reasons. tvN has been accused of plagiarising a poster for its...
