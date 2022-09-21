ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen

With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaky Camera#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Tiktok
Creative Bloq

The best iPhone 14 cases in 2022

Add style and protection to your new phone with the best iPhone 14 cases and iPhone 14 Pro cases. One of the best iPhone 14 cases or iPhone 14 Pro cases is likely to be the first accessory on your list if you've ordered one of Apple's latest smartphones. The last thing you want is to scratch a brand new phone, and the best iPhone 14 cases had help prevent that, while also adding some style to the device.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

The best iPhone 14 prices available

If you're looking for the lowest iPhone 14 prices, we've got good and bad news for you. First the bad – as the latest iPhone was only released recently, the idea that you're going to be able to get a really low price on the handset is optimistic to say the least. In short, you won't be able to find a better iPhone 14 price than the $799/£749 starting price on the cheapest model that comes with 128GB.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Creative Bloq

The new Zoom logo is giving me major Google vibes

If anyone had a "good" lockdown, it was Zoom. The video conferencing software became an indispensable tool during the pandemic, connecting friends, relatives and colleagues alike. But it seems the brand doesn't want to be known solely for video calls. Designed to emphasise its entire suite of features (it has...
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

iPhone 14 Pro hands-on review

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro looks set to impress, though we're not sure how US customers will handle the lack of a SIM tray – as bold a move as ditching the headphone jack in 2016. Omissions aside, there's plenty going for the Pro, not least of all a huge megapixel bump on its main camera and a handsome new Deep Purple colour option that looks both demure and elegant. It also ditches the notch in favour of a punch hole selfie camera Apple calls its Dynamic Island. Bloated marketing jargon or game-changing tech? Check back for the full review in the coming week.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Our favourite Huion tablet has $100 off right now

Huion tablets are a great option for digital artists looking for a premium drawing experience that's more affordable than its competitors. Right now, Huion is running a flash sale on its US site with plenty of great options. Hot picks include this Kamvas Pro 24 pen display tablet on sale for $1199 down from $1299 (opens in new tab). And artists in the UK needn't miss out because Huion's Back to School sale includes the same tablet for £1199 down from the original price of £1299. (opens in new tab)
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

This AI art-generated woman is freaking out the internet

Meet Loab, an imagined woman painted by an AI that has been haunting people all over the internet with her gaunt features and consistently ghoulish scenarios. AI generated art is a little creepy anyway, but to find the same face staring back at you in increasingly nasty settings is, frankly, horrifying.
VISUAL ART
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy