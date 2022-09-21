ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ekeler's Edge: Aaron Jones talks Packers backfield, Broncos slow start & Chargers/Jaguars preview

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler are back for another episode of Ekeler's Edge! This week, the guys are joined by Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones to recap his big fantasy week and talk about how he shares the workload with AJ Dillon.

Matt and Austin also recap both Monday night games, talk about what went wrong in the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs, discuss the slow start to the season for the Denver Broncos, and preview the Chargers’ week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 3 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 3 lineups!. Start in DFS: Davante Adams ($35) Start: Treylon Burks. Adams' rostered percentage will likely be down after burning many DFS players while recording just two...
Fantasy Football Week 3: Joe Flacco and other glorious sleepers

Sleeper, of course, is a nebulous term. Use whatever definition works for you. Likewise, this column is whatever you want it to be. Perhaps it helps you make a start/sit call this week, or a DFS decision. Maybe you apply the information to an over/under prop. Perhaps you’ll add a player to your fantasy bench as depth, but don't deploy him this week. There’s no wrong way to digest this piece.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Bust Candidates: Four NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The names listed below are NFL players who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 3. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of football's best. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your stars disappoints in Week 3.
NFL fines Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette and Saints CB Marshon Lattimore for brawl

The league reprimanded two more players for their roles in the brawl between members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The NFL fined Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for unnecessary roughness, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Neither player was suspended for Week 3. Tom Brady, who jawed at Lattimore right before the brawl broke out, was not fined.
Fantasy Football Week 3: Bold predictions

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 3. Which will come to pass?. Andy Behrens: As a Bears fan, it brings me no pleasure to report that Dameon Pierce Breakout Week is upon us. He's about to deliver a top-12 (10? 8?) finish among all running backs. Chicago's defense currently ranks last against the run, allowing 189.5 rushing yards per game, and simply citing the team's ranking really understates the problem. The Bears had no hope against the Packers run game and, in their opening week monsoon game, they were clearly going to be demolished by Eli Mitchell before he suffered a knee injury. Assuming the Texans again feature Pierce, he will detonate on Sunday.
