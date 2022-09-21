Opinion | Wood column: Roberto Clemente was truly "The Great One"

I remember as a boy riding my J.C. Higgins bicycle down to the drugstore to get the Boston Record American newspaper.

The Record was a tabloid-type paper, but it had the best sports page section of all the Boston daily papers, including all the box scores from the Major League games of the previous day.

It was in one of those box scores that I first discovered Roberto Clemente. The box score is the shorthand catechism of baseball, surrendering the truth of a full game to the knowing baseball eye. I saw that Clemente, playing right field for the Pittsburgh Pirates, had batted five times with three base hits, a double and two triples. In addition, he had an outfield assist, meaning he had thrown out a baserunner in the Pirate win. The statistics jumped off the page for me. Nobody gets two triples in a game. I had to learn more about this player.

I began to follow Clemente, but as there was no interleague play back then, I didn’t get to see him in person until 1961 when one of the Major League All-Star Games was played in Boston. Sitting in the right field bleachers at Fenway Park, I saw something I will never forget. Before the game during fielding practice, Roberto was having the coach hit balls down into the right field corner. He would field the balls, spin, and throw to all the bases. I had never seen an arm so strong and accurate. His throws to home plate, almost 350 feet away, were always on line, deadly accurate. He still holds the all-time major league record for a right fielder with 254 assists to go with his 12 consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

As a hitter, he was just as exciting. He stood far away from the plate, and it appeared that the pitcher could get him out working the outside corner. But he hit with a savage lunge that was somehow in balance. They didn’t make a pitch that he couldn’t hit. Throw a pitch down around his ankles and he would hit it screaming down the right field line.

They stopped throwing him fastballs, but that didn’t matter on his way to four batting titles and an MVP award in 1966. Maybe he was overshadowed by the grace of Henry Aaron and the flash of Willie Mays, but he had his ultimate moment, his coronation of sorts when he led the Pirates to the World Championship in 1971. Against the favored Baltimore Orioles, he hit .414 in the series which included two home runs, the second of which put the Pirates in the lead in the deciding seventh game.

He made only one throw to home plate which caused the players in the Baltimore dugout to gasp. “It’s got to be the greatest throw I ever saw,” remembered Oriole second baseman Davey Johnson. “One second he’s got his back to the field at the 390 mark, the next instant here comes the throw, on the chalk line.”

At age 37, a self-described old man, the world finally knew how Roberto Clemente played the game of baseball. Unfortunately, we only had him for one more year. A proud native of Puerto Rico, he was always working for his people, and for all Latin causes. On Dec. 31, 1972, a DC-7 cargo plane filled with supplies for the victims of a devastating earthquake in Managua, Nicaragua, crashed into the Atlantic just off the coast of Puerto Rico just minutes after takeoff, killing all five on board including Clemente.

Roberto’s interest in Nicaragua stemmed from a visit that November when he took a Puerto Rican amateur baseball team there for a tournament. He befriended a young boy who had lost his legs in an accident. Through Clemente’s efforts, funds were raised to supply his newfound friend with artificial limbs.

Clemente, who headed a relief program, was dismayed to learn that after the earthquake, National Guardsmen had stolen many of the supplies intended for the afflicted. He decided to accompany the Dec. 31 relief flight to assure that all goods reached their proper destinations.

Family, friends, fans, and teammates were shocked to hear the news. Perhaps Pirate pitcher Steve Blass put it best when he said, “He was so much more than a great baseball player.” Baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn said he saw in Clemente “the touch of royalty.”

Last Thursday, at Citi Field in New York, Major League Baseball celebrated the 21st Roberto Clemente Day before the Mets hosted a game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Clemente’s son and grandson were there to throw out the first pitch as were many of the recipients of the annual Roberto Clemente Award, given annually for playing excellence, philanthropy, and community efforts. The fallen hero is still an inspiration.

He was called “The Great One,” and I believe he deserves that title. Not just for what he accomplished in baseball, but for what he did in the entirety of his life. “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” — John 15:13.

Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.