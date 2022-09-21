Read full article on original website
Rocket Alumni to be Celebrated at Sept. 30 Homecoming Gala
The University of Toledo Alumni Association will recognize its distinguished graduates at the Homecoming Alumni Gala on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. in Thompson Student Union Auditorium. In addition to honoring alumni from UToledo’s colleges, each year three alumni are selected for the Alumni Association’s most prestigious honors: The...
UToledo Students, Researchers Monitor Lake Erie for Toxic Algae
Undergraduate student researcher Grace Edinger is on giant straw duty aboard The University of Toledo’s 28-foot research vessel. At all eight water sampling stops covering 45 miles of Lake Erie’s western basin on a 75-degree day in late September, the senior studying environmental sciences stuck a long, white tube down to the bottom of the lake, pulled it up and emptied it into a bucket.
Celebration to Mark 150th Anniversary Planned for Oct. 12 Founder’s Day
The University of Toledo turns 150 only once. To mark this historic occasion, UToledo is hosting a commemorative Founder’s Day celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 12, featuring a day of fun, food, fireworks and music, featuring Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain. “Our sesquicentennial is truly a once-in-a-lifetime anniversary that connects generations of...
Engaging in Opportunity
The floor of Savage Arena bustles with engineering students and employers during Wednesday’s College of Engineering Fall Career Expo. Nearly 150 employers set up booths to meet and interact with the UToledo students and to discuss professional opportunities.
