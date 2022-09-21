Undergraduate student researcher Grace Edinger is on giant straw duty aboard The University of Toledo’s 28-foot research vessel. At all eight water sampling stops covering 45 miles of Lake Erie’s western basin on a 75-degree day in late September, the senior studying environmental sciences stuck a long, white tube down to the bottom of the lake, pulled it up and emptied it into a bucket.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO