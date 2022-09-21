Read full article on original website
Sepp van den Berg on Making “Right” Decision to Join Schalke on Loan
After a season and a half on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 20-year-old centre half Sepp van den Berg has headed to Germany this season as the Dutch youngster chases playing time and continues to develop. Injuries delayed his departure and meant he made the matchday squad...
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
Roker Roundtable: Has the international break come at an unfortunate time for Sunderland?
From a selfish point of view, I think it’s terrible timing. I never like international breaks away, but after the postponement of the Millwall game, it makes things feel even more disjointed. On a wider scale, I just hope the stop-start nature of the last few weeks and the...
U21s Boss Lewtas on Arthur: “He’s Been First-Class”
Liverpool’s U-21 team manager Barry Lewtas has praised midfielder Arthur Melo for his efforts during the international break. The Brazilian midfielder recently played 90 minutes with the U21 team against Rochdale over the weekend and played for the reserves again on Tuesday. It’s certainly a valiant effort from Arthur...
BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne up for Premier League Player of the Month for September
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for September. Due to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, there were only two matches played by City in the Prem this month. Kevin was his usual, superlative self in both affairs. KDB...
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
Liverpool Fans Preparing UEFA Lawsuit Over Disastrous UCL Final
The 2022 Champions League Final was a nightmare for many of the supporters who showed up to see one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Negligence and incompetence by the organizers of the final, especially UEFA, European football’s governing body, made it impossible for many fans to make it into Stade de France before kickoff. Those who were stuck outside were bullied by police and local gangs.
Leanne Kiernan Injury Update
Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year. The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were...
Brazil Coach Tite Makes Interesting Claim About Chelsea's Thiago Silva
The centre back returns to international duty this week, and to a manager in awe.
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women renew their rivalry with Chelsea this weekend as the blue girls travel to Kingsmeadow to face the champions. Both teams lost their opening fixtures last weekend, with the blues losing 4-3 at Aston Villa, while Emma Hayes side were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by newly promoted Liverpool. It was Chelsea’s second successive defeat on the season’s opening day, while City hadn’t lost their opening WSL fixture since 2016.
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
Everton could have a major injury reprieve
The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
Champions League Final Statement on Late Fans Was Planned
According to a new report by David Conn of The Guardian, it has now been revealed that UEFA’s initial statement at the Champions League Final, blaming “the late arrival of fans” for the delay of the final, was prepared in advance. This statement was a stark contrast from what fans were seeing on the ground and on social media, where it was clear that fans had arrived as early as three hours prior and had been stuck in dangerous bottleneck queues outside the stadium, with many fans subjected to attacks from local thugs, and then brutal riot policing, including pepper spray and teargas.
Musings: What’s Reading’s Striker Hierarchy After The International Break?
Considering Reading offloaded both a striker and their most expensive signing ever in George Puscas’ move to Genoa this summer, some Championship fans may have thought Reading would be suffering from a dearth of striking options in 2022/23. Instead, Mark Bowen and his team have worked well with Paul...
Andy Robertson: I Want to Finish My Career Here at Liverpool
Fan favourite and generally speaking, the world’s best left-back, Andrew Robertson, grew up in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. He was and is a Celtic fan, and nurtured dreams of playing for them one day. But that dream has been altered somewhat, Liverpool fans will be happy to know.
Women’s Championship Ramble: A Sunday afternoon spent refreshing twitter, + some shock results!
The Lasses narrowly lost a hard-fought game against probably the best side in the league down in Bristol on Sunday, but we only got to watch any of the actual game on Tuesday lunchtime. Penny pinching at the FA meant we Sunderland Women supporters who were not able to make...
Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report
Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
