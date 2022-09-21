ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

SFGate

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle At Hwy 242 On-Ramp

CONCORD (BCN) A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at an on-ramp to state Highway 242 in Concord early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the Grant Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 242. No other details about...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Caltrain Unveils New Electric Trains

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Thursday Shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 5:27 p.m. to the 100 block of W. Alma Avenue on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located an man suffering from...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Saturday Afternoon News Roundup

The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station on Fourth Street...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

1 killed, 2 wounded in California Brink's truck holdup

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said. Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m.,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Connection With Assault In Rock Throwing Incident

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with throwing rocks at compliance officers who were attempting to remove him from train tracks. Matthew Bowe, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and violation of felony probation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In Aggravated Assault Case

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday in the city's Chinatown. Alejandro Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Youth March To Say No To Climate Change, No To Coal In Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Community Policy