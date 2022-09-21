Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Firefighters Battling Vegetation Fire Near Sonoma Mountain Friday Afternoon
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma firefighters are battling a vegetation fire late Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Sonoma Mountain, according to a Petaluma Fire Department spokesperson. The fire is burning east of the city. Fire officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. There are no evacuations as of 5:15 p.m.
SFGate
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle At Hwy 242 On-Ramp
CONCORD (BCN) A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle at an on-ramp to state Highway 242 in Concord early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the Grant Street on-ramp to northbound Highway 242. No other details about...
SFGate
Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SFGate
Caltrain Unveils New Electric Trains
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Police Investigating Thursday Shooting
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded Thursday at 5:27 p.m. to the 100 block of W. Alma Avenue on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located an man suffering from...
SFGate
Saturday Afternoon News Roundup
The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station on Fourth Street...
SFGate
1 killed, 2 wounded in California Brink's truck holdup
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attempted robbery of an armored car in Oakland on Friday left one suspect dead and two other people injured, including a Brink's employee, authorities said. Reports of a shooting sent officers to a parking lot outside an auto parts store at about 2 p.m.,...
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Assault In Rock Throwing Incident
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with throwing rocks at compliance officers who were attempting to remove him from train tracks. Matthew Bowe, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and violation of felony probation, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Aggravated Assault Case
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Tuesday in the city's Chinatown. Alejandro Garcia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On...
Double Play, a historic San Francisco sports bar, severely damaged in fire
The bar has been a Mission District fixture since 1909.
SFGate
Youth March To Say No To Climate Change, No To Coal In Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway.
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
San Francisco German store saved by loyal customer, will reopen this fall in Noe Valley
"It was very clear that I wanted to keep the name, keep the location."
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
Julia Morgan Berkeley Arts and Crafts home hits the market for $2.5M
Morgan built this home in 1905, just one year into her solo career.
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
San Francisco's Outerlands restaurant to change ownership: 'It feels like a good moment'
"This project was one of a kind for us."
New report shows more people are leaving San Francisco than any other metro
San Francisco still leads the country in home buyers setting their sights elsewhere.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said one of her appointees lied. He's firing back.
The spat is notable given Breed's about-face on public safety and questions around the loyalty she expects from appointees.
Comments / 0