Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night

At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees Insider Reveals Shocking Harrison Bader Comparison

The New York Yankees are finally getting the chance to see what their newest acquisition Harrison Bader can do on a baseball field. Bader was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade mere minutes before the trade deadline. At the time, Bader was recovering from plantar...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees finally drop reserve outfielder after disappointing showing

The New York Yankees have plenty of outfield depth heading into the postseason, especially with the expected return of Andrew Benintendi at some point. They also have Aaron Hicks as a primary reserve option and have found incredible value in Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera has been one of the best defensive...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign 6'9" Forward

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will play their first preseason game on October 5 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. With training camp coming up, the team has been very busy making roster moves. On Friday, the Knicks announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future

“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said. “Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022

The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously

An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Lance Lynn Shared A Perfect Comment On His White Sox

The Chicago White Sox may be coming close to rock bottom. After being dominated by Triston McKenzie for eight innings, they fell into a six-game hole in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a rough go of things lately. They had begun to play a little...
CHICAGO, IL
#Yankees
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on star utilityman DJ LeMahieu

The New York Yankees are getting healthier by the day, returning starting pitcher Luis Severino on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his first game back after being placed on the 60-day IL in July, he gave up one earned run over 5.0 innings. Severino is further making a good...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Makes A Bold White Sox Declaration

After an 8-2 blowout loss to the first-place Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a tough position. They had a chance to gain significant ground on the Guardians this series, but that chance was squandered. Now, the South Siders find themselves six games out of first in...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season

The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a big decision coming up in left field

The New York Yankees completely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night, scoring 14 runs compared to Pittsburgh’s two. The Bombers recorded 11 total hits, and while they did strike out 13 times, they were completely unstoppable against a weak Pirates pitching staff. However, their starter, Roansy Contreras, has...
BRONX, NY

