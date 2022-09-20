Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barbara Dimick Obituary (2022) – Madison, WI
MADISON – Barbara Lee (Lord) Dimick died September 19, 2022, after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Barb was born January 24, 1945 on the north side of Chicago to Betsy (Bishop) and Jack Lord. She was joined by her sister Jackie in 1948, and the family moved to North Prairie, Wisconsin soon after. Following in the footsteps of her talented parents, Barb took dance and piano lessons, played saxophone, and enjoyed playing golf.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
John Giorno Obituary (1963 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
John J. “Rocco” Giorno, 59, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Friday, September 16,. Born on January 28, 1963, he was the son of John and Phyllis A. (Richter) Giorno. In his youth, Rocco was a talented amateur motorcycle racer – dominating several of. the amateur 125cc...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sauk City participating in 40 Days for Life – Madison Catholic Herald
SAUK CITY — St. Aloysius Church and School in Sauk City, part of Divine Mercy Parish, are joining in with volunteer efforts in Madison and around the world by involving students and parishioners in various pro-life opportunities during 40 Days for Life this fall and also publicizing and praying for efforts to assist new mothers and their babies.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Bedroom Home in Madison
Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Anna Stenavich Obituary (1927 – 2022) – Janesville, WI
JANESVILLE/formerly of RACINE – Anna R. Stenavich, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living. She was born in Racine, May 31, 1927, daughter of the late John and Lucia (nee Kitachevitz) Roslak and was a lifelong resident until 2014 moving to Janesville to be near family.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will take place at a golf club in Madison. The event is scheduled to begin on April 23-26 in 2023 at the Annandale Golf Club. The tournament will feature all fourteen Sun Belt teams, including the University of Southern Mississippi.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Nearly 20 years ago this week, Josh Haldi of Madison and Northern Illinois stunned Alabama – News-Herald
Since graduating from Northern Illinois in 2004, Josh Haldi — who grew up and starred as a quarterback for Madison in late 1990s — has lived in the Chicago area with his wife and three children. Northern Illinois is about an hour away from Chicago, which is obviously...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Goofy names, serious detail: Inside packing for a Wisconsin road trip | College Sports
Badgers football beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin preview Wisconsin’s toughest regular season matchup in 2022 when the Badgers head to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State Saturday. The names are, in Jeremy Amundson’s admission, a little bit goofy and probably don’t make sense to...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Men’s soccer takes back the Milwaukee Cup for first time since 2014 – Marquette Wire
Senior defenseman Alex Mirsberger etched his name into the history book of the Milwaukee Cup Tuesday night, as the Marquette men’s soccer team took down cross-town rival University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee 5-2 at Valley Fields. Tuesday night’s contest marked the 48th all-time meeting between both squads and the first time...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dane Co. Airport sewer project to mitigate PFAS delayed again
A project aimed at mitigating the amount of toxic chemicals leaching into Madison’s waterways from the Dane County Regional Airport has been delayed yet again, according to an airport spokesperson. In 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources identified Dane County, the city of Madison and the Wisconsin Air...
Comments / 0