Madison, WI

Barbara Dimick Obituary (2022) – Madison, WI

MADISON – Barbara Lee (Lord) Dimick died September 19, 2022, after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Barb was born January 24, 1945 on the north side of Chicago to Betsy (Bishop) and Jack Lord. She was joined by her sister Jackie in 1948, and the family moved to North Prairie, Wisconsin soon after. Following in the footsteps of her talented parents, Barb took dance and piano lessons, played saxophone, and enjoyed playing golf.
John Giorno Obituary (1963 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

John J. “Rocco” Giorno, 59, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Friday, September 16,. Born on January 28, 1963, he was the son of John and Phyllis A. (Richter) Giorno. In his youth, Rocco was a talented amateur motorcycle racer – dominating several of. the amateur 125cc...
Sauk City participating in 40 Days for Life – Madison Catholic Herald

SAUK CITY — St. Aloysius Church and School in Sauk City, part of Divine Mercy Parish, are joining in with volunteer efforts in Madison and around the world by involving students and parishioners in various pro-life opportunities during 40 Days for Life this fall and also publicizing and praying for efforts to assist new mothers and their babies.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison

Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!
Anna Stenavich Obituary (1927 – 2022) – Janesville, WI

JANESVILLE/formerly of RACINE – Anna R. Stenavich, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living. She was born in Racine, May 31, 1927, daughter of the late John and Lucia (nee Kitachevitz) Roslak and was a lifelong resident until 2014 moving to Janesville to be near family.
Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will take place at a golf club in Madison. The event is scheduled to begin on April 23-26 in 2023 at the Annandale Golf Club. The tournament will feature all fourteen Sun Belt teams, including the University of Southern Mississippi.
Dane Co. Airport sewer project to mitigate PFAS delayed again

A project aimed at mitigating the amount of toxic chemicals leaching into Madison’s waterways from the Dane County Regional Airport has been delayed yet again, according to an airport spokesperson. In 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources identified Dane County, the city of Madison and the Wisconsin Air...
