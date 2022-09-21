Toney campaign: Attorney General candidate Eric Toney slams Josh Kaul for his silence on the early release of violent murderers and child rapists by the Evers/Barnes administration

Read full article on original website
Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service
RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
No criminal charges recommended for Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file any criminal charges against Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Beth has been under investigation since April for improperly giving over $21,000 in “stipend” pay to his Admission and Release Specialists and Special Operations Manager. While the release...
Stolen gun transaction leaves Racine man facing jail time
A Racine man could spend the next dozen years behind bars after he allegedly bought a stolen gun. Cyrus Andresen, 23, was charged Sept. 21 in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count each of receiving a stolen firearm and bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison or up to $20,000 in fines.
Elections commission votes to stay on watch for fraudulent absentee requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to continue sending verification postcards to voters who request that absentee ballots be sent to addresses different from the one where they’re registered. The decision, which came just days after the court appearance of a man facing two felony and two misdemeanor...
No charges will be filed against homeowner who killed intruder
LOT OF BLOOD OVER HERE. WE GOT A VERY GOOD SET OF NEIGHBORS. TELL 12 NEWS THE DEADLY CONCLUSION TO A FRIDAY EVENING BREAKING SPREE HAPPENED AT THIS HOME ON 64TH AVENUE. KENOSHA POLICE SAY THAT INTRUDER FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE HOME AND ATTACKED THE HOMEOWNER. THEY THEN SAY THAT HOMEOWNER FOUGHT BACK AND KILLED THE INTRUDER AS IT WAS HAPPENING. SOME OF MY FAMILY MEMBERS HEARD A LOUD THUMP IN A SCREAM. ALFREDO MONROY LIVES NEXT DOOR. POLICEMEN WERE JUST COMING DOWN THE STREET. THERE WAS PROBABLY A DOZEN OR MORE POLICE OFFICERS HERE. YOU TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY. AND ESPECIALLY SEEING SO MANY POLICE VEHICLES, EMERGENCY VEHICLES WERE EVERYWHERE. IT WAS LIKE A RED GLOW THROUGHOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. RESIDENTS ON CHRISTMAS LANE SAY THE INTRUDER STARTED ON THEIR TYPICALLY QUIET STREET DAMAGING VEHICLES. IT’S SCARY. IT REALLY IS. HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE INTRUDER INTERACTING WITH AN ACROSS THE STREET HOMEOWNER. MINUTES BEFORE THE INTRUSION. OVER ON 64, NEIGHBORS TELL 12 NEWS THEY’RE TAKEN ABACK, BUT GLAD THE HOMEOWNERS WHERE THIS ALL ENDED ARE OKAY. I’M GLAD THAT THEY WERE ABLE TO DEFEND THEMSELVES AND KEEP THEIR HOME AND OUR NEIGHBORHOOD.
Milwaukee man shot in head at party, 10 years later, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – The family of James “Trell” Jackson of Milwaukee is looking for justice a decade after their loved one was killed. The 33-year-old was shot outside a party in 2012. His family does not want this case to go cold. For 10 years, Sept. 22 has...
Kenosha Police identify intruder killed after attempted Friday break-in | Crime & Courts
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark. At about 7:20 pm Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a...
Sheriff’s Dept. to host open house Sept. 25 – West of the I
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will host an open house on Sunday, Sep. 25 at the Kenosha County Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. The open house will include demonstrations and displays by the Bomb Squad, K9 Unit, Drone Unit, Tactical Response Team, and Correctional Emergency Response Team.
Civic Media Acquires Green Bay/Appleton Pair; Launches Two More Liberal Talkers Across Wisconsin
Sage Weil and Mike Crute’s Civic Media continues its rapid expansion across Wisconsin with the purchase of Oldies 1590 WGBW Denmark/97.9 W250CV Green Bay and 1530 WLAK/93.9 W230DA New Holstein WI. Mark Heller’s MetroWest Communications will receive $937,000 for the pair. The deal continues Civic Media’s rapid expansion across...
Milwaukee renames street after Olympian, Marquette alum Ralph Metcalfe
The name Ralph Metcalfe can evoke many images. A record-breaking Olympic sprinter. A trailblazing United States representative. A hard working graduate of Marquette University. But for New Yorker Nasser Metcalfe, he will always just see his loving grandfather. “This beautiful community carries the name Metcalfe,” said Metcalfe’s grandson, who shared...
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy taking 2022 applications
Sheriff David Beth and The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department have announced plans for the 2022 Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy. Classes are held once a week and will begin Wednesday, Oct. 25 through Dec. 7. The Citizens’ Academy is a six-week overview of all aspects of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department followed by a graduation ceremony.
Milwaukee man’s clean-up walks inspire a book
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Jim Bauernfeind started walking for exercise years ago, but he couldn’t just walk past all of the trash he saw in his Milwaukee neighborhood. So, for years, he’s been picking it up, and keeping track of what he’s found. In fact, Bauernfeind...
Anthony Martino Obituary (2022) – Twin Lakes, WI
SALEM – Anthony Martino, age 74, of Salem, WI, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Pleasant Prairie, WI. Son of the late Generoso and Angeline (DiFiore) Martino, Tony was born on November 10, 1947, in Batavia, NY, along with his triplet brother and sister. Tony grew up in New York, one of seven children.
Charlene Tillman-Piery Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
THIENSVILLE – Charlene Tillman-Piery, 68, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. Charlene was born in Kenosha on December 11, 1953, to the late Charles and Angeline (Potente) Tillman. She grew up in Kenosha, WI in a large family with five brothers and sisters. Charlene graduated from Tremper High School in 1972.
Twin Disc to open Milwaukee office, in the Third Ward
Racine based Twin Disc Inc., a manufacturer of power transmission equipment, is in the midst of renovating an office space in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The office will be located on the fourth floor of the building at 222 E. Erie St. Documents submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services describe the project as “Twin Disc Tenant Improvements” and indicate the project covers around 8,100 square feet.
5 Minutes With Milwaukee Tool’s Glenn Wade
Every so often, our editorial staff selects one aftermarket industry professional to get to know a little better. Participants are asked to respond to a series of questions that can be answered in about the same amount of time you might spend chatting at the office coffee pot or waiting for an elevator. In this installation of “5 Minutes With,” we get to know a little more about Glenn Wade, director of sales for Milwaukee Tools.
Marie Terry Obituary (2022) – Union Grove, WI
BRIGHTON – Marie A. “Toots” (nee Mueller) Terry, 84, of Brighton, passed away at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born on September 20, 1938, in Racine, she is the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth (nee Pentaller) Mueller. Her early life was spent in Franksville on the family dairy farm. She graduated from Union Grove High School and on November 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Terry at St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia. Following marriage, they made Brighton their home.
Twin Disk likely to move headquarters to Milwaukee
Twin Disc will likely be moving its headquarters to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. There is not expected to be any change to Twin Disc’s manufacturing operations in Racine, primarily at the facility located at the intersection of 21st Street and Ohio Street. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday...
Store that helps children in need, finds itself in need of help
A Racine nonprofit thrift store, recovering from devastating flooding, has been hit with a second crisis.The owners of Fosters reStore, which suffered major damage in recent storms, have learned that insurance won’t cover the damage.The nonprofit thrift store dedicates 100 % of its profits to providing clothing and other items to children in foster care. Owner Dave Fricke said the store lost tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise and is left with 10-to-15 thousand dollars in damage when rain poured in through the roof of the building in which the store leases space.Now, the store has taken another hit, the owners learning that insurance won’t cover any of the damage.”The roof was bad, and due to that fact, the water coming in, it’s not covered,” Fricke said.The situation has left the store and its mission in a dire situation.”We’re walking on eggshells, operating on eggshells,” Fricke told WISN-12 News. “We could collapse at any minute.”Fricke has reached out to the Racine community, as the store designed to help children in need, now finds itself in need of help. But Fricke said he is confident that community support will help the store overcome its newest challenge.”I have no doubts at all,” Fricke said. “The community has always rallied around us.”
John Giorno Obituary (1963 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
John J. “Rocco” Giorno, 59, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Friday, September 16,. Born on January 28, 1963, he was the son of John and Phyllis A. (Richter) Giorno. In his youth, Rocco was a talented amateur motorcycle racer – dominating several of. the amateur 125cc...
