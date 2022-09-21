Read full article on original website
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee renames street after Olympian, Marquette alum Ralph Metcalfe
The name Ralph Metcalfe can evoke many images. A record-breaking Olympic sprinter. A trailblazing United States representative. A hard working graduate of Marquette University. But for New Yorker Nasser Metcalfe, he will always just see his loving grandfather. “This beautiful community carries the name Metcalfe,” said Metcalfe’s grandson, who shared...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
DVIDS – News – Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Madison Triangular Points – serrated vs non-serrated
Small stone arrow heads, known to archaeologists as “Madison Triangular Points,” and frequently referred to as “bird points” by artifact collectors, are common at Fort McCoy archaeological sites and throughout the Midwest. Edward G. Scully initially named this point type as Mississippi Triangular, but later changed...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barbara Dimick Obituary (2022) – Madison, WI
MADISON – Barbara Lee (Lord) Dimick died September 19, 2022, after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Barb was born January 24, 1945 on the north side of Chicago to Betsy (Bishop) and Jack Lord. She was joined by her sister Jackie in 1948, and the family moved to North Prairie, Wisconsin soon after. Following in the footsteps of her talented parents, Barb took dance and piano lessons, played saxophone, and enjoyed playing golf.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Bedroom Home in Madison
Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
John Giorno Obituary (1963 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
John J. “Rocco” Giorno, 59, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Friday, September 16,. Born on January 28, 1963, he was the son of John and Phyllis A. (Richter) Giorno. In his youth, Rocco was a talented amateur motorcycle racer – dominating several of. the amateur 125cc...
news8000.com
Restrained: State reports thousands of cases in Wisconsin schools
MADISON, Wis. — With all the challenges facing Wisconsin schools, one issue has flown under the radar: seclusion and restraint. They are controversial methods of reacting to student behavior only to be used as a “last resort,” but they happen all the time. New data from the...
captimes.com
Positive COVID cases trending upward in Madison schools
Another 272 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Sept. 12. The first three weeks of the 2022-23 school year have seen an upward trend in positives, from 95 to 158 to the most recent 272. That brings the total so far this school year to 525 — a number that it took 10 weeks to reach last school year.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
What does the identity of ‘The 608’ look like with an additional area code?
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them: 353. This addition comes after available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code are set to run out within a year and a half. Jeff Gustin is the owner of...
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured.
wiproud.com
$1M cash bond set for Altoona homicide suspect
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A second suspect in an Altoona homicide investigation has appeared in court and is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona appeared in Eau Claire County court yesterday afternoon via zoom. Clark and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin continues to experience brain drain of highly-educated
Recent college graduates in Wisconsin are choosing to live elsewhere post-graduation, a trend that isn’t new. Wisconsin has been among the top ten states with a negative retention rate with their new college graduates from 1980 to the most recent study in 2017. Illinois and Minnesota were the top two choices of location among college graduates from Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
Med Flight called to Columbia County crash
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child. Officials said in the post that the child...
wiproud.com
Burglary spree in Wisconsin leads to police processing a 12-year-old & 13-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles in Wisconsin were identified as suspects following a spree of break-ins at multiple convenience stores. The Madison Police Department released information about two suspects who were identified in a spree of burglaries that happened in September. Two suspects, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old, were identified, processed and conveyed to the Juvenile Reception Center.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Goofy names, serious detail: Inside packing for a Wisconsin road trip | College Sports
Badgers football beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin preview Wisconsin’s toughest regular season matchup in 2022 when the Badgers head to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State Saturday. The names are, in Jeremy Amundson’s admission, a little bit goofy and probably don’t make sense to...
