Madison baseball player wins World Cup MVP | Sports
The World Baseball Confederation competition went even better than Bryce Eldridge imagined. Most important, the standout pitcher/first baseman/designated hitter was a key member of the 18-under National Team USA squad that won the World Cup tournament and earned a gold medal with an 8-1 record, defeating Chinese Taipei, 5-1 , in the title game.
PHOTOS: Scenes from RedHawks, Milwaukee epic showdown in Miles Wolff Cup finals – InForum
FARGO — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Milwaukee Milkmen are scheduled to play at 6:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Game 5 of the American Association baseball championship series at Newman Outdoor Field. The best-of-5 series is tied at 2-2 entering the deciding final game of the Miles Wolff...
Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will take place at a golf club in Madison. The event is scheduled to begin on April 23-26 in 2023 at the Annandale Golf Club. The tournament will feature all fourteen Sun Belt teams, including the University of Southern Mississippi.
Milwaukee renames street after Olympian, Marquette alum Ralph Metcalfe
The name Ralph Metcalfe can evoke many images. A record-breaking Olympic sprinter. A trailblazing United States representative. A hard working graduate of Marquette University. But for New Yorker Nasser Metcalfe, he will always just see his loving grandfather. “This beautiful community carries the name Metcalfe,” said Metcalfe’s grandson, who shared...
DVIDS – News – Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Madison Triangular Points – serrated vs non-serrated
Small stone arrow heads, known to archaeologists as “Madison Triangular Points,” and frequently referred to as “bird points” by artifact collectors, are common at Fort McCoy archaeological sites and throughout the Midwest. Edward G. Scully initially named this point type as Mississippi Triangular, but later changed...
5 Minutes With Milwaukee Tool’s Glenn Wade
Every so often, our editorial staff selects one aftermarket industry professional to get to know a little better. Participants are asked to respond to a series of questions that can be answered in about the same amount of time you might spend chatting at the office coffee pot or waiting for an elevator. In this installation of “5 Minutes With,” we get to know a little more about Glenn Wade, director of sales for Milwaukee Tools.
Charlene Tillman-Piery Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
THIENSVILLE – Charlene Tillman-Piery, 68, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. Charlene was born in Kenosha on December 11, 1953, to the late Charles and Angeline (Potente) Tillman. She grew up in Kenosha, WI in a large family with five brothers and sisters. Charlene graduated from Tremper High School in 1972.
Twin Disk likely to move headquarters to Milwaukee
Twin Disc will likely be moving its headquarters to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. There is not expected to be any change to Twin Disc’s manufacturing operations in Racine, primarily at the facility located at the intersection of 21st Street and Ohio Street. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday...
Twin Disc to open Milwaukee office, in the Third Ward
Racine based Twin Disc Inc., a manufacturer of power transmission equipment, is in the midst of renovating an office space in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The office will be located on the fourth floor of the building at 222 E. Erie St. Documents submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services describe the project as “Twin Disc Tenant Improvements” and indicate the project covers around 8,100 square feet.
Milwaukee Comic Con | Events
The Milwaukee Comic Con takes place at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Expo Hall B 640 S 84th St., West Allis, WI 53214. Both Childrens and Adults cosplay contests will be taking place with great prizes in all categories! Sign up will be at the show. Magic the Gathering Commander Tournament:
Milwaukee man shot in head at party, 10 years later, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – The family of James “Trell” Jackson of Milwaukee is looking for justice a decade after their loved one was killed. The 33-year-old was shot outside a party in 2012. His family does not want this case to go cold. For 10 years, Sept. 22 has...
3 Bedroom Home in Madison
Beautiful 2 story home located in the great Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood. This home is full of character with beautiful trim and wood floors throughout. It features a screen porch, spacious primary suite w/ access to the back deck, large 2-car garage, a multi-level deck w/ a private backyard. The home has been well-maintained with recent updates including: front porched completely replaced, .5 bath added on main level, and second floor bath remodeled. Walking distance to Monroe St. shops and restaurants; Colectivo Coffee, Madison Chocolate, Gates & Brovi, and much more! Walking distance to Lake Wingra, near the arboretum, and less than 10 minutes to UW Hospital and Campus. Come see this charming home for yourself!
Marie Terry Obituary (2022) – Union Grove, WI
BRIGHTON – Marie A. “Toots” (nee Mueller) Terry, 84, of Brighton, passed away at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Born on September 20, 1938, in Racine, she is the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth (nee Pentaller) Mueller. Her early life was spent in Franksville on the family dairy farm. She graduated from Union Grove High School and on November 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Terry at St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia. Following marriage, they made Brighton their home.
Milwaukee man’s clean-up walks inspire a book
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Jim Bauernfeind started walking for exercise years ago, but he couldn’t just walk past all of the trash he saw in his Milwaukee neighborhood. So, for years, he’s been picking it up, and keeping track of what he’s found. In fact, Bauernfeind...
John Giorno Obituary (1963 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
John J. “Rocco” Giorno, 59, of Whitewater, WI, passed away on Friday, September 16,. Born on January 28, 1963, he was the son of John and Phyllis A. (Richter) Giorno. In his youth, Rocco was a talented amateur motorcycle racer – dominating several of. the amateur 125cc...
Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service
RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
Kenosha begins 3-year $100 million fiberoptic infrastructure project; promises faster internet
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Friday, Sept. 23, the city of Kenosha geared up for faster internet after partnering with outside help, starting a $100 million project over the span of three years. The city partnered with SiFi networks, a privately-owned telecommunications company. “It’s two things — its equity,...
No charges will be filed against homeowner who killed intruder
LOT OF BLOOD OVER HERE. WE GOT A VERY GOOD SET OF NEIGHBORS. TELL 12 NEWS THE DEADLY CONCLUSION TO A FRIDAY EVENING BREAKING SPREE HAPPENED AT THIS HOME ON 64TH AVENUE. KENOSHA POLICE SAY THAT INTRUDER FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE HOME AND ATTACKED THE HOMEOWNER. THEY THEN SAY THAT HOMEOWNER FOUGHT BACK AND KILLED THE INTRUDER AS IT WAS HAPPENING. SOME OF MY FAMILY MEMBERS HEARD A LOUD THUMP IN A SCREAM. ALFREDO MONROY LIVES NEXT DOOR. POLICEMEN WERE JUST COMING DOWN THE STREET. THERE WAS PROBABLY A DOZEN OR MORE POLICE OFFICERS HERE. YOU TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY. AND ESPECIALLY SEEING SO MANY POLICE VEHICLES, EMERGENCY VEHICLES WERE EVERYWHERE. IT WAS LIKE A RED GLOW THROUGHOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. RESIDENTS ON CHRISTMAS LANE SAY THE INTRUDER STARTED ON THEIR TYPICALLY QUIET STREET DAMAGING VEHICLES. IT’S SCARY. IT REALLY IS. HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE INTRUDER INTERACTING WITH AN ACROSS THE STREET HOMEOWNER. MINUTES BEFORE THE INTRUSION. OVER ON 64, NEIGHBORS TELL 12 NEWS THEY’RE TAKEN ABACK, BUT GLAD THE HOMEOWNERS WHERE THIS ALL ENDED ARE OKAY. I’M GLAD THAT THEY WERE ABLE TO DEFEND THEMSELVES AND KEEP THEIR HOME AND OUR NEIGHBORHOOD.
Racine Fire Department awarded $2.7M to hire 9 new firefighters
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) — The city of Racine has been awarded $2,743,227 to hire additional firefighters. The money was awarded by FEMA through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER). SAFER grants were created to increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters available in communities in an effort to reduce response times.
Store that helps children in need, finds itself in need of help
A Racine nonprofit thrift store, recovering from devastating flooding, has been hit with a second crisis.The owners of Fosters reStore, which suffered major damage in recent storms, have learned that insurance won’t cover the damage.The nonprofit thrift store dedicates 100 % of its profits to providing clothing and other items to children in foster care. Owner Dave Fricke said the store lost tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise and is left with 10-to-15 thousand dollars in damage when rain poured in through the roof of the building in which the store leases space.Now, the store has taken another hit, the owners learning that insurance won’t cover any of the damage.”The roof was bad, and due to that fact, the water coming in, it’s not covered,” Fricke said.The situation has left the store and its mission in a dire situation.”We’re walking on eggshells, operating on eggshells,” Fricke told WISN-12 News. “We could collapse at any minute.”Fricke has reached out to the Racine community, as the store designed to help children in need, now finds itself in need of help. But Fricke said he is confident that community support will help the store overcome its newest challenge.”I have no doubts at all,” Fricke said. “The community has always rallied around us.”
