Pitt County, NC

Pitt County Fair underway

By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccEov_0i3xH7ND00

The smell of barbecue and deep-fried dough hung thick over the Martin Luther King Jr. Highway on Tuesday night, interspersed with the late summer heat as crowds gathered for the opening night of the 102nd Pitt County Fair.

The newest iteration of the fair features 35 carnival rides, an assortment of food vendors, games and special events like animal shows and helicopter rides. County and municipal leaders spoke at an opening ceremony, welcoming revelers to the event which hearkens the beginning of autumn.

“While it’s technically the first day of fall this week, I’m not sure it feels like it,” said Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager, of the 90 degree temperature that greeted fair-goers. “That never stops Pitt County and eastern North Carolina from having some fair fun.”

Gallagher said the fair exemplifies Pitt County in a lot of ways, such as its focus on agriculture and animal exhibits. She noted the Sutton family of S&S Farms, named the 2021 State Conservation Farm Family of the Year by the N.C. Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. She also promoted recent projects completed by county government like the new Pitt County Animal Shelter on County Home Road, which she called the best in the state.

The fair kicking off was a community endeavor according to Phyllis Ross, fair executive. She and Mayor John Moore of Farmville thanked the many businesses who made the event possible by donating goods like bikes for raffle, jewelry to be given away and hammocks.

Jerry Spencer of Springer’s Backyard Grill in Belhaven had his smoker fired up Tuesday, grilling up an assortment of meat and seafood, including alligator bites and eastern North Carolina delicacies to sell.

“You name it, we’ve got it,” Spencer said, adding that he was excited to have the fair underway.

Prior to the festivities cake decorators dropped off their beloved baked goods to be sold at the 7:30 p.m. cake auction. Although competitions for other baked goods remain suspended due to COVID-19 precautions, cakes are being accepted. Conservation goods like homemade preserves or other canned products were also permitted for competition. The winning goods were on display in the fairgrounds’ exhibit hall.

Local organizations were also set up in the exhibit hall to share information about their causes and activities. The blue ribbon winner for best display was Paws and All Feline Rescue, a group that promotes adoptions and spaying or neutering pets. Their pirate motif was the brainchild of a board member according to Robin Tant, the organization’s founder.

Tant said that she hopes to use the fair as a chance to promote visibility and hopefully get a few cats good homes.

“You’ve got families, you’ve got children going to the fair who might want to volunteer,” Tant said. “Or they may want to adopt a cat.

“We are excited about telling people about our rescue and making new partners and, hopefully, getting some adoptions.”

The fair will continue through Sunday at 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. While highs today and Thursday will be in the 90s, fall temperatures and sunny skies are expected beginning Friday.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
