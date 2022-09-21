Crime Roundup: Motorist reports gun incident on boulevard

A motorist on Greenville Boulevard reported that another motorist pointed a gun at him Saturday afternoon, a Greenville Police Department report said.

The 51-year-old driver said he was on Southwest Greenville Boulevard near Landmark Street at 12:20 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The report indicated that surveillance cameras and the victim identified the suspect’s vehicle, which the report said was is a gray Honda.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

3200 block E 10th Street, Greenville, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at her residence; case inactive.1200 block Dunbrook Drive, Winterville, 12:22 a.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at her residence; case inactive.3808 Lena Lane, Greenville, 4:13 a.m., Sept. 13: 28-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend with a motor vehicle; offender also damaged her property then fled the scene. No injuries; investigation ongoing.700 block Bradley Street, Greenville, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by a known offender at residence; case under further investigation.

Break-ins, thefts

3140 Evans St., 11:52 p.m. Sept. 17: larceny reported at Best Buy; no items stolen listed on a report; case under further investigation.520 block Brighton Park Drive, Greenville, 2:09 a.m. Sept. 17: break-in reported; case inactive.3200 block Summer Place, Greenville, 9:06 a.m. Sept. 17: break-in reported; case inactive.3200 block Landmark Street, Greenville, 4:37 p.m. Sept. 18: vehicle parts valued at $300 stolen; case under further investigation.250 Easy Street, Greenville, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17: merchandise valued at $117.94 stolen from Food Lion; case inactive.901 Criswell Drive, Greenville, 4:20 p.m. Sept. 18: phone valued at $400 stolen from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen; case inactive.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2000 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 5:20 a.m. Sept. 19: break-in reported and personal items valued at $10 along with $20 in cash stolen from residence; case active.3500 block N.C. 43 North, Greenville, 2-8:51 a.m. Sept. 19: radio valued at $500 stolen from vehicle; case active.530 block Monument Road, Greenville, 9:18 a.m. Sept 19: personal items valued at $2,693 stolen from residence; case active.2500 block Lester Mills, Greenville, 2 p.m. Sept. 9-11 a.m. Sept. 19: checks stolen from residence; case active.100 Staton Court, Greenville, 11:34 a.m. Sept. 19: vehicle break-in reported; watch valued at $50 stolen; case closed, leads exhausted.