ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Crime Roundup: Motorist reports gun incident on boulevard

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RnDw_0i3xH6UU00

A motorist on Greenville Boulevard reported that another motorist pointed a gun at him Saturday afternoon, a Greenville Police Department report said.

The 51-year-old driver said he was on Southwest Greenville Boulevard near Landmark Street at 12:20 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The report indicated that surveillance cameras and the victim identified the suspect’s vehicle, which the report said was is a gray Honda.

An investigation is ongoing.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

3200 block E 10th Street, Greenville, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at her residence; case inactive.1200 block Dunbrook Drive, Winterville, 12:22 a.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at her residence; case inactive.3808 Lena Lane, Greenville, 4:13 a.m., Sept. 13: 28-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend with a motor vehicle; offender also damaged her property then fled the scene. No injuries; investigation ongoing.700 block Bradley Street, Greenville, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by a known offender at residence; case under further investigation.

Break-ins, thefts

3140 Evans St., 11:52 p.m. Sept. 17: larceny reported at Best Buy; no items stolen listed on a report; case under further investigation.520 block Brighton Park Drive, Greenville, 2:09 a.m. Sept. 17: break-in reported; case inactive.3200 block Summer Place, Greenville, 9:06 a.m. Sept. 17: break-in reported; case inactive.3200 block Landmark Street, Greenville, 4:37 p.m. Sept. 18: vehicle parts valued at $300 stolen; case under further investigation.250 Easy Street, Greenville, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17: merchandise valued at $117.94 stolen from Food Lion; case inactive.901 Criswell Drive, Greenville, 4:20 p.m. Sept. 18: phone valued at $400 stolen from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2000 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 5:20 a.m. Sept. 19: break-in reported and personal items valued at $10 along with $20 in cash stolen from residence; case active.3500 block N.C. 43 North, Greenville, 2-8:51 a.m. Sept. 19: radio valued at $500 stolen from vehicle; case active.530 block Monument Road, Greenville, 9:18 a.m. Sept 19: personal items valued at $2,693 stolen from residence; case active.2500 block Lester Mills, Greenville, 2 p.m. Sept. 9-11 a.m. Sept. 19: checks stolen from residence; case active.100 Staton Court, Greenville, 11:34 a.m. Sept. 19: vehicle break-in reported; watch valued at $50 stolen; case closed, leads exhausted.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Tarboro police investigating homicide

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday. Police responded around 4 p.m. to an area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Coffield Street in regards to shots fired. Three officers who were patrolling the area arrived less than...
TARBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
WITN

Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An afternoon shooting on Wednesday left a man dead in Tarboro. Tarboro police said it happened in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Cofield Street around 4:00 p.m. A nearby patrol officer arrived less than 30 seconds from the initial call, according to...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Deputies investigating robbery of Craven County store

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the robbery of a convenience store that happened Wednesday night. Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. to Mills Country Store at 3710 River Road in Vanceboro in reference to a robbery. A suspect armed with a gun took cash from the register and fled […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Gunned Down In Selma

SELMA – Selma Police are investigating a homicide. Police were dispatched to the area of S. Raiford Street at Jones Avenue at 6:18pm Friday. Police arrived and found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Hours later, an active crime scene remained at the intersection. A handgun was visible on the pavement.
SELMA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Greenville Boulevard#Summer Place
WITN

Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of killing grandmother

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors want to review more than 90 minutes of video evidence in the trial of a Craven County man accused of killing his grandmother three years ago. James Gizzi is on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home on Highway 55 in Jasper was set on fire.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street

MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
MURFREESBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport man caught after stealing car

JACKSONVILLE - A Newport man was recently arrested for stealing a car in Onslow County. Michael Edward Moss, 32, was charged with the larceny of a 1989 Ford Mustang from Precision Motorsports and turning onto 523 Freedom Way in Jacksonville. Moss was apprehended after Jacksonville police reviewed video footage, according...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in. According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Armstead has been charged...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond

WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Portion of Cotanche Street to close Tuesday for construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Cotanche Street in the Uptown District is scheduled to close to traffic starting next week. Cotanche Street will be closed between East Fourth Street and East Fifth Street to allow for utility work related to the upcoming construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street. The closure is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy