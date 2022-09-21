ADA, Okla. – SWOSU soccer continued GAC play today, as they traveled to Ada to take on East Central. The contest ended in a 0-0 tie. Both teams came into the game with the same record and tied in the GAC standings. After 90 minutes of play, neither of those things changed. This game would truly be a defensive struggle. Both teams were held to two shots in the final 26 minutes of the game. ECU had five corner kicks within two minutes of each other midway through the second half, but the SWOSU defense would step up like they did all game and keep them out of the goal. These five corners did not turn into a single shot for the Tigers.

ADA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO