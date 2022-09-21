ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Hy-Vee East employee wins Legendary Customer Service Award

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A supermarket in northeast Nebraska honored one of its employees on Friday. Mary Magana, a customer service employee at Hy-Vee East in Norfolk, is a recipient of this year's Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award. The award is given to 15 employees each year out of a total...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING

THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities capture Chad Hooker

A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Wayne, NE
Sports
City
Wayne, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. -- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
Person
Gary West
WOWT

Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. "This incident is currently under investigation...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities provide update on body discovered Thursday

The Dodge County Sheriff's Department provided an update Friday on the body that was discovered Thursday afternoon by construction crews on Highway 275 south of Morningside Road. The deceased male party has been identified by the county, however, the name has not been released pending next of kin notification.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler man indicted for allegedly producing fake social security cards

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 26-year-old Schuyler man has been indicted in federal court for allegedly providing fraudulent social security cards. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that Werner Monterroso-Monterroso was named in a five-count indictment related to his alleged involvement in providing fake social security cards and other counterfeit documentation from April through August of this year.
SCHUYLER, NE
WOWT

Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the body was first...
DODGE COUNTY, NE

