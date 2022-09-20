ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Sizzles In D&G Leopard Corset After Epic Show At Milan Fashion Week: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, turned heads when she recently walked outside in an unforgettable look Milan, Italy. The reality star rocked a Dolce & Gabbana leopard print corset with matching leggings, boots, and a long coat as she was photographed getting in and out of a vehicle during a dinner outing with family. She also had her blonde hair down and showed off flattering makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
msn.com

Labrador's Reaction to 'Demon Dog' Fancy Dress Costume Goes Viral

Footage of the moment a dog was scared by its owner dressed as a "demon dog" has gone viral. In the TikTok video, elderly Labrador Ron is met at the door by a human on all fours in a black bear costume. Over 3 million people have watched the video,...
PETS
msn.com

Cat Realizes He's Already Inside After Scratching at Door in Funny Clip

A video of a cat's dumbfounded reaction to realizing he's been scratching at a door demanding to be let in, despite already being in the house, is racking up millions of views online. The clip was uploaded to TikTok by SLP_McKittenBoops. It features a white and gray striped cat by...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy