Global automation event series launches in San Francisco with upcoming cities including Singapore, New York, Chicago, London, Tel Aviv, and more. Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced it wrapped the first stop on the company’s Automate World Tour 2022, an in-person roadshow series bringing the power of automation to current customers and prospects. An extension of the biggest automation conference, Workato’s Automate, people around the globe can join for in-person events where they will have the chance to catch keynotes by industry experts, participate in onsite training, interact with partner-sponsored booths, and have fun in a collaborative environment. Taking place from September 20 thru November 15, the roadshow will have stops all over the world, with Las Vegas, Seattle, Boston, and New York City up next.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO