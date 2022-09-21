ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

A 20-Minute Dumbbell Shoulder Workout for Your Upper-Body Days

When you get ready to tackle an upper-body workout, oftentimes you might focus on your biceps and triceps. But you might just be missing the best part of upper-body day: shoulders!. Working your shoulders can improve your posture, mobility and overall upper-body stability and strength. Your shoulders are a big...
WORKOUTS
Muscle And Fitness

Are Weekend Workouts Enough to Make Fitness Gains? Science Says Maybe

If your working week makes scheduling gym sessions feel like a challenge in its own right, then you may be forced to cram the majority of your exercise time into the weekend. But how effective is this as far as staying healthy and reaching your fitness goals? If a recent study is anything to go by, “weekend warriors” are reaping many of the same benefits as their weekday counterparts, but there are some important considerations and caveats to note.
WORKOUTS
msn.com

A Functional Bodybuilding Coach Shares 3 Tips for Working Out in a New Gym

In a new video on his YouTube channel, former CrossFit Games competitor and functional bodybuilding coach Marcus Filly shares his best advice for getting the best results out of your workout when you're in a new and unfamiliar gym, so you don't have to compromise on your gains while traveling. The first thing he does is walk a lap to assess what gym equipment is available and where, so he can make a plan for how to arrange his workout, with major key considerations:
WORKOUTS
outsidemagazine

A Four-Move Workout for Better Posture

How’s your posture? Chances are it’s not great. All that slouching isn’t just a bad look; it drags down athletic performance, too. “How we move in daily life directly crosses over to patterns in sports,” says Heidi Greenwood, a certified strength and conditioning specialist. Building...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#United States#Swimswam#Target#Fartlek
LiveScience

Does yoga count as exercise?

Many people want to ensure their workouts are effective but is yoga exercise? Well, that depends on what you want to achieve. If you're looking for something that can improve your mood and flexibility then yoga is a perfect fit. But if you're searching for some heart-pumping aerobic exercise (opens in new tab) you might need a different activity.
WORKOUTS
swimswam.com

What Would a Swimming Decathlon Look Like?

SwimSwam's David Clossey compiled a hypothetical 10-event schedule consisting of 50s of each stroke, 200s of each stroke, the 200 IM, and the 1000 free. Earlier this month, University of Texas pro group member Shaine Casas became the first swimmer to surpass 5,000 points at the Longhorns’ annual quadrathlon featuring 50s of every stroke.
SWIMMING & SURFING
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Dumbbells for All Your At-Home Workouts

Let's be honest, an elaborate home gym is just great. But for most people, unrealistic. Luckily, a great pair of dumbbells (or several) may be all you need for effective, at-home training. They're versatile, and best of all, don't take up a ton of space. Take your home workouts to...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
TechRadar

Lululemon's innovative workout shoes sadly fail as running trainers

We've all got different preferences when it comes to running shoes, with some of us looking for a shoe that will give us a spring in our step, breathable uppers or something light enough to finally reach that PB. The best running shoes are of course a tried and tested...
APPAREL
Today's Transitions

His Fitness Fix: Mark Mackovic

I lift weights, and I walk three to five miles a day. Sometimes I’ll stroll, sometimes I’ll challenge myself with intervals to vary it up. There’s no rhyme or reason in what I do; the key thing is just to do it.”. Where He Exercises: Mark has...
WORKOUTS
Shelley Wenger

Getting the Most Out of your Workouts

No matter the reason that you are exercising, you are obviously doing it for a reason. If you are trying to lose weight or just find a better way to relieve your stress, you need to get as much as you can out of your workout. Instead of just showing up and going through the motions, you should put as much effort into it as you can. The simple truth is that the more that you put in it, the more you will get out of it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy