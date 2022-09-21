No matter the reason that you are exercising, you are obviously doing it for a reason. If you are trying to lose weight or just find a better way to relieve your stress, you need to get as much as you can out of your workout. Instead of just showing up and going through the motions, you should put as much effort into it as you can. The simple truth is that the more that you put in it, the more you will get out of it.

3 DAYS AGO