Slate

Hey, Parents of K–5 Kids: Hands Off the Homework!

The beginning of a new school year can be stressful for kids and parents alike. But one thing parents of elementary-school kids shouldn’t have to stress over is supervising homework daily, because we now have evidence that such supervision actually may not have a positive impact on children’s academic achievement.
TODAY.com

60 brainteasers for kids with answers

Kids needing a brain break may be able to find one in a quick brainteaser. Brainteasers are a fun activity for kids and families, but also encourage critical thinking skills. Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” told TODAY Parents that as both a mother and former teacher, brainteasers for kids are a staple.
Ponca City News

When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren

Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
SheKnows

Here's What to Do If Your Kids Won't Go To School

For many, many kids around the world, there are three little words they dread the most: back to school. The return to classrooms can invoke anxiety, fear and stomach aches that suddenly preclude them from leaving bed. If this is your child, know that you’re far from alone. A survey of counselors conducted by The New York Times in April found that school absences shot to 85% in comparison to before the pandemic. Almost all counselors said that students were experiencing increased anxiety and depression. They’re also having trouble regulating their emotions and problem-solving conflicts with friends, among other concerns. So, what...
Boomer Magazine

Adulting Checklist for Kids Leaving Home

A mom is horrified to see the state of her son’s dorm room and suite. Her son’s space is neat, but his suitemates seem to prefer clutter and filth. Parents need to have an adulting checklist for their kids, she says! See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in “Ask Amy.”
parentherald.com

Flying With a Baby or Child: Everything Parents Need To Know

Truthfully, air travel is not suggested for infants younger than seven days of age due to cabin pressure in an airplane. The pressure constantly changes, and newborn babies' systems may find it hard to adjust. Although airlines have different policies regarding the age of air travel, it's best to check before making any plans. If the baby is younger than seven days and must travel by air, consider talking to your doctor first.
Motherly

Here’s to the ‘middle moms’ who are navigating motherhood between preschool and prom

When you become a mother, you hear all about life with little kids—the exhausting newborn phase, the restless toddler stage and the wild preschool years—and you hear all about the bittersweetness of raising teens. But what you don’t hear enough about are the middle years and what it's like to be a middle mom, when you don’t have little kids anymore but they aren’t big kids either. Middle moms are in the thick of it in every possible way.
Scary Mommy

At What Age Can Kids Stay Home Alone? It’s A Loaded Question — Here’s What Experts Advise

There are so many times in your life as a parent where you'll be faced with the decision to leave your child home alone or not. Even families with two parents sometimes have to juggle conflicting or changing schedules, emergencies, and other last-minute issues — a well-oiled but overstretched family can come to a screeching halt with just one dead battery or emergency meeting. So, when is it OK (or, more pointedly, legal) for your child to be home alone? And what should you make sure they do or know when they're home by themselves?
Valley Breeze

Smithfield schools working to address COVID-related behavior issues

SMITHFIELD – Principals from all five Smithfield public schools discussed district goals on Monday, including re-teaching students how to behave in school after COVID-caused disruptions. Smithfield High School Principal Daniel Kelley said students had a rough year last year, and the district now needs to reteach students how to...
macaronikid.com

Mastering the Toddler Bedtime Routine

Are you struggling getting your little ones to bed? Well, you have come to the right place! It can be challenging to get your little one to sleep when you're tired, frustrated, and ready to go to bed yourself. With that said, nailing down a bedtime routine can be a hefty endeavor for many parents. As our children develop, they start to establish their independence and going to bed brings them a sense of FOMO they refuse to experience. According to the Sleep Foundation, research shows that as many as 20-30% of babies and toddlers have trouble sleeping. So, if this is your reality, you are not alone.
