Energy bills – latest: Cost of support for businesses ‘could be up to £48bn’

Businesses will see their energy bills capped for six months from October, Liz Truss has announced, in a major intervention to keep the economy afloat during the cost-of-living crisis.

The government announced that it will cover nearly half of the cost of firms’ bills with a “supported wholesale price”, in a move chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said would “stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation”.

Businesses reacted with relief on Wednesday morning to the package, which analysts estimated could cost taxpayers between £22bn and £48bn.

But the British Chambers of Commerce warned that six months of support “is not enough to make plans for the future”, as many business groups expressed fears of a “cliff edge” once April approaches.

However, Ms Truss – who was in New York for the UN summit – pledged that her government would “make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported” beyond the initial six-month period.

Speaking later on Wednesday, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg hinted that support for schools, hospitals and care homes could remain in place in 12 months’ time.

