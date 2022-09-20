Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Packers rule out WR Sammy Watkins, list 4 others as questionable for Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Green Bay Packers ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins and listed four others – including two other wide receivers – as questionable on the final injury report before Sunday’s Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t...
Yardbarker
Former Brett Favre teammate roasts Hall of Fame QB over despicable welfare scandal
Last week, a scandal broke that revealed former Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre had allegedly help funnel millions of dollars that were designed for welfare programs to the University of Mississippi to help build a new volleyball facility in 2017. Favre’s daughter began attending the University of Mississippi and played volleyball starting in 2017.
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
Mike Evans suspension upheld, out for the Buccaneers’ Week 2 matchup versus the Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans for their massive Sunday afternoon matchup against
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Former Steelers OC Todd Haley Claims The Receivers Have Been “Sloppy” and Need To “Clean It Up” So Far In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines all week after a dreadful offensive performance in their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Steelers managed only 243 yards of offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw for only 168 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. In the later stages of the game, “Kenny” chants echoed throughout Acrisure Stadium in regards to the Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who currently is second on the depth chart. In recent weeks, fans have been quite vocal in their displeasure with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the teams’ play calling. Many of which are calling for a coaching change at the coordinator position. Although any major change like that is extremely unlikely to happen during the season, especially with a franchise like the Steelers who rarely will fire a position coach in the first place, many fans think some significant changes need to be made to the offense quickly.
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Yardbarker
Can Nebraska lure a big name after firing Scott Frost?
The college football coaching carousel got started early this year when Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost after three games. While there is still plenty of season left, 2022 is on track to be another disappointing year for a once-proud Cornhuskers program. Nebraska (1-3) has just one winning season since Bo Pelini was fired in 2014, and the 'Huskers don't look like they're trending in the same upward direction as some other prominent programs who have recently fallen on hard times.
Yardbarker
Which Packers Receivers Will We See Sunday?
The Packers head into a big matchup with Tampa Bay in week 3. This apparently is not the matchup to be a wide receiver. Tampa Bay has Chris Godwin and Julio Jones most likely out and Mike Evans suspended. The Packers had 4 receivers that did not practice yesterday and things do not look much better today. Which Packers receivers will we see Sunday?
IN THIS ARTICLE
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Zamir White
We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders Zamir White from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Packers-Buccaneers Final Injury Report: Bakhtiari Questionable; Watkins, Godwin Out
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have wounded left tackles and injury-plagued receiver groups headed into Sunday’s game.
FOX Sports
Packers' Watkins, Bucs' Godwin ruled out for Sunday's game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off. The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s...
Watch: Video appears to show fan winding up before smacking Kyler Murray
Sunday's Week 2 action wasn't a good luck for a couple of different fans and how they interact with members of NFL organizations. In Cleveland, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was struck in the leg by a bottle thrown by a fan as he was walking towards the player's tunnel, ironically, at the near-exact moment as the team blew a late two-touchdown advantage. According to reports, the Browns are planning to ban the fan from games at FirstEnergy Stadium as a result of the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
Yardbarker
Packers Re-Sign WR Travis Fulgham To PS, Cut S Mike Brown
Fulgham was just cut earlier this week but was brought back as injuries have left Green Bay short-handed. Fulgham, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.
Browns Jack Conklin is starting at RT, Wright starts for Clowney, DEJ active first time, Rogers to return
CLEVELAND -- The long-awaited season debut of right tackle Jack Conklin will take place on Thursday Night Football for the Cleveland Browns against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Conklin has been inactive the first two games and was replaced by second-year tackle James Hudson. Conklin has not played in a...
Comments / 0