ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dear Abby: I wear my wife’s leggings and sports bra when she’s not around

By Dear Abby
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiNp0_0i3x59F200

DEAR ABBY: My wife has been away for a while caring for her ill parents. Because I was alone, I decided to experiment with wearing women’s clothes and found that I really enjoyed wearing leggings. They make very comfortable pajamas. I also found that sports bras not only provide compression that feels good, but also serve a purpose because I have rather enlarged breasts. Should I hide everything and put away my leggings and bras, or should I let her in on some of my secrets? — DRESSED UP IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR DRESSED UP: I’m not sure what other “secrets” you have been hiding, but if they involve cross-dressing, you’re not the only man who has discovered he enjoys wearing women’s clothes. It may surprise you to know their wives help them do it. Your reasons for wanting to wear a sports bra and leggings seem practical. I see no reason to try to hide it from your wife.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKBbD_0i3x59F200 Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity

DEAR ABBY: I’m a widow. I totaled my car four months ago and asked a friend, “Stan,” for the type of help my husband would have provided. Stan was great and did so much. I felt bad that he refused my offer of money, so one day I took him out to lunch.

A few weeks later, he invited me to dinner and took me to my favorite steakhouse. He and his longtime girlfriend were parting ways because she was selling her home and moving to live with her son. We started going out to eat once or twice a week.

Abby, after two months, he disappeared! I think I fell in love with him without even realizing it. Now he’s gone every weekend, and I’m in so much pain. I am trying to set myself free. How could I fall in love so easily? — WASN’T EXPECTING THAT

DEAR WASN’T EXPECTING: You were vulnerable, and Stan was there and seemed willing to step in and fill the void left by your husband’s death. That’s how you fell in love with someone who was, I assume, a longtime trusted friend.

Stan may have met someone, have other commitments or felt unready to make one with you. That he hasn’t given you a reason for his disappearance is disappointing, but it happens. Please don’t beat yourself up over this. You did nothing wrong. These disappointments are a part of life.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been married to a verbally abusive woman for 49 years. To the outside world she seems perfect, but behind closed doors she’s nasty. She overreacts angrily to the tiniest problem and jumps down my throat when I ask her the simplest question. She complains about my poor memory and hearing. I am 75 and in good shape except for a belly, which she often makes fun of. I have recommended couples therapy, but she refuses to go. Please help me. — EXHAUSTED IN ARIZONA

DEAR EXHAUSTED: Therapy would be a good idea. Because your wife refuses to go, it might benefit you to talk to a mental health professional. While it won’t solve her problems, it could help you get to the bottom of yours. Chief among them would be figuring out the reason you have tolerated your wife’s verbal abuse for nearly half a century, and deciding what, if anything, to do about it. Please don’t wait.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Htens Reviews

10 Ways To Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You

10 ways to stop loving someone who doesn’t love you. This will be our focus in this article. One of the painful things you can go through is loving someone who doesn’t love you. When someone you love doesn’t reciprocate your feelings, it can seem as though the world is coming to an end.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Van Buren
Elle Silver

Wife Claims Sleeping on a Fold-Out Couch in a Separate Bedroom From Her Husband Has Helped Her Marriage

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A woman took to Mumsnet, an internet forum for parents, to declare that she hasn't slept better since she left the bed she once shared with her husband. She now sleeps in her son's room on a fold-out couch. Instead of waking up all night to various disturbances from her husband, she sleeps soundly. No more listening to her husband's snoring, enduring his fidgeting in bed, or freezing from the cold draft from the window he likes to keep open.
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bra#Leggings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
psychologytoday.com

What Quiet Quitting Looks Like in Relationships

People can quietly quit their relationships just as they might quietly quit their jobs. Quietly quitting a relationship threatens interdependence. Quietly quitting a relationship reflects the process of relationship disengagement. Signs of quiet quitting, like relationship disengagement, include psychological and physical distancing. When people "quiet quit" their jobs, they refrain...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy