ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After Two Lowkey Pandemic Editions

By Gavin Blair
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) will open with a full red carpet for the first time in three years as the event looks to bounce back from two relatively subdued editions held during the pandemic.

Fest chairman Hiroyasu Ando said at a line-up press conference that he expected around 100 overseas guests and participants to attend. A very limited number of visitors made the trip for the last two events.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Japan’s government has kept tighter restrictions on its borders for longer than most other countries and a daily limit of 50,000 inbound travellers currently remains in place. Further loosening is expected by the time the fest unspools, with a parliamentary discussion on border controls set for tomorrow.

TIFF will also revive the Kurosawa Akira Award, given to filmmakers for contributions to global cinema, after a hiatus of 14 years. Previous recipients include Steven Spielberg, Yamada Yoji and Chen Kaige.

Kurosawa is “not only Japan’s most famous filmmaker,” but also “a symbol of the connections between the film industries of Japan and the rest of the world,” said Ando, explaining why the award had been revived.

Screenings of 110 films, up by around a third on last year, selected from nearly 1,700 entries, will take place around the Hibiya-Yurakucho-Ginza-Marunouchi area, which it relocated to last year after a long stretch at the Roppongi Hills complex.

Asia and the Middle-East enjoys strong representation in the competition, with 10 of the 15 selected films, eight of which are world premieres, either hailing from the region or being co-productions with countries from that part of the world.

Jury president Julie Taymor will be joined by Korean actress Shim Eun-kyung, Portuguese director Joao Pedro Rodrigues, France’s Marie-Christine de Navacelle and local cinematographer Katsumi Yanagijima.

The gala selection will feature 16 movies from around the globe, including the Japanese premieres of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and David O. Russell’s Amsterdam , along with the previously announced opener of Takahisa Zeze’s Fragments of the Last Will and closing film Oliver Hermanus’ Living .

Ten films from around Asia and Middle-East, all world premieres, will screen in the Asian Future category for up-and-coming directors, while anime will again be celebrated with a mix of new and classic works.

Actress Ai Hashimoto will serve as festival ambassador for the second consecutive year.

“If I may be so bold as to state my hopes for the festival, it would be that it become a beacon of light for all fervent film lovers who are compelled to make films despite the dire situations they face, and who strive to change the situation if even a little while nevertheless choosing to carry on making films,” said Hashimoto.

TIFF Lounge events during the fest, which will also welcome back overseas guests, will include sessions featuring directors Tsai Ming-liang, Koji Fukada and Milcho Manchevski. Meanwhile Genki Kawamura — producer of anime megahit Your Name whose directorial debut A Hundred Flowers is currently in theaters — will appear in two special talk sessions.

TIFF will run Oct. 24-Nov. 2, with the TIFFCOM content market taking place online Oct. 25-27.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Final Destination 6’ Finds Its Directors in ‘Freaks’ Filmmakers (Exclusive)

You can’t cheat death, but this directing duo is sure going to try. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the filmmaking team known for their 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, have nabbed the coveted gig of directing Final Destination 6, the relaunch of the New Line’s Grand Guignol horror franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterJude Law to Star in Jon Watts' 'Star Wars' Series'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesDirector Jon Watts Exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Craig Perry, the original franchise producer, is producing with Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, is also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Well Go USA Acquires Japanese Crime Thriller ‘Bad City’

Well Go USA has acquired all North American rights to Japanese director Kensuke Sonomura’s heavy-hitting crime thriller Bad City.  A follow-up to the genre director’s assassin thriller Hydra from last year, Bad City will screen at Austin’s Fantastic Fest on Friday, followed by an in-competition slot at Sitges in October. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: France Picks 'Saint Omer' as International Feature SubmissionBFI Unveils 10-Year Vision to "Advocate for the Value of the Full Breadth of Screen Culture," Including Video Games and Interactive WorkHilary Mantel, British Author of 'Wolf Hall,' Dies at 70 Well Go will first release the film over its martial arts...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Italy Revives Tepid Box Office With $3 Tickets, ‘Minions 2’

Italy’s version of National Cinema Day — a five-day event called Cinema in festa offering discount tickets for certain films at participating theaters across the country —has proved a major success, with more than 1.1 million people crowding in, bringing in around $3.9 million (€4 million) in box office revenue. Compared to the previous week, that represents a $2.1 million (€2.2 million) box office jump. Inspired by National Cinema Day in the US and the UK, and similar cinema promotion events in France and Spain, Italy’s Cinema in festa was organized by the national audiovisual group ANICA together with exhibitors association...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Animation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup

My Father’s Dragon, the next movie from Wolfwalkers animation studio Cartoon Saloon, and Little Nicolas, which last spring won the top prize at Annecy, are among the films named to the competition lineup of the Animation Is Film Festival, which kicks off Oct. 21 in Hollywood. Little Nicolas, helmed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre, is an animated adaptation of the children’s series by Rene Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempe. My Father’s Dragon, helmed by Oscar nominee Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), is based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book of the same name and will be released this fall on Netflix.More from The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Taymor
Person
Lowkey
Person
Kurosawa
Person
Ai Hashimoto
Person
Oliver Hermanus
Person
Chen Kaige
Person
Olivia Wilde
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look at Mads Mikkelsen in Danish Epic ‘The Bastard’

Fantastic Beasts star Mads Mikkelsen appears broody in the first-look image from The Bastard, Mikkelsen’s upcoming Danish-language feature that reteams him with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel. The image, released Thursday by The Bastard producer Zentropa, shows Mikkelsen as Captain Ludvig Kahlen, a 17th-century soldier who sets out on an impossible task: to clear and cultivate the wild Jutland heath for the Danish crown. The first shot from the film shows Mikkelsen surrounded by swirling smoke as workers behind him set fire to the heath. Amanda Collin (Raised by Wolves) co-stars. More from The Hollywood ReporterSweden Picks...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spirited’: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Musical to Hit Apple TV+, Theaters in Time for Thanksgiving

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s upcoming holiday film Spirited — a musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol — will open in theaters on Nov. 11 before making its global debut on Apple TV+ Nov. 18 ahead of Thanksgiving. Apple Original Films announced its release plans for the high-profile movie on Friday. It’s not yet clear how many cinemas Spirited will play in, since many exhibitors aren’t keen to carry a film that’s hitting the home so quickly now that the box office is recovering from the pandemic.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Don't Worry Darling' Opening to Solid...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Illumination Hires Netflix Alum Mike Moon for New Label to Expand Beyond Family Fare

Mike Moon, who spent nearly five years overseeing adult animation at Netflix, is headed to Minions studio Illumination Entertainment. Moon will launch his own label, Moonlight, with the aim of creating projects beyond the family fare Illumination is known for. He will assume the title president of Moonlight, and will serve as senior creative advisor to Illumination, which has a distribution deal with Universal Pictures. More from The Hollywood ReporterBrian Selznick Book 'Big Tree,' Inspired by a Steven Spielberg and Chris Meledandri Idea, Set For Publication in 2023'Super Mario Bros.' Animated Film to Star Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-JoyIllumination Taps Fox...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Martial Arts Tournament#Tiff#The Kurosawa Akira Award
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind Disney’s Jules Verne-Inspired ‘Strange World’

Disney Animation’s Strange World — for which a new trailer dropped Wednesday — was created to capture the adventure of pulp novels, with inspiration from stories such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth as well as King Kong. But it’s ultimately a story about family, director Don Hall (an Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) explained during a press event. Co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows a family of explorers who find themselves in an uncharted land. Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, is described as a brilliant family man — who, as a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther’ Sound Mixer Peter Devlin to Receive CAS Career Achievement Award

Five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin will accept the Cinema Audio Society’s Career Achievement Award during the 59th CAS Awards on March 4 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.  Devlin has worked on more than 70 films and been nominated for Academy Awards for Black Panther, Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, Transformers, Star Trek (2009) and Pearl Harbor.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: 'Inisherin' Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)Sweden Picks 'Boy From Heaven' as Oscars International Features SelectionAnimation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup He was recently elected as a governor of the Academy...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret Cinema Bought by TodayTix Group in $100M-Plus Deal

Secret Cinema, the U.K.-based immersive entertainment pioneer, has been acquired by cultural experience company TodayTix Group, which has plans to permanently bring the company to the U.S. next year. A source close to the deal said it was worth in excess of $100 million. Since being founded by Fabian Riggall in 2007, Secret Cinema has put on more than 70 productions with such titles as Stranger Things, Casino Royale, Blade Runner, Back to the Future, Star Wars and Alien. While most have been in the U.K., its international productions have included Casino Royale in Shanghai and Arcane and Stranger Things in...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Kings of the World’ Wins San Sebastian Film Festival Golden Shell for Best Film

Laura Mora’s Columbian drama The Kings of the World has won the Golden Shell for best film at the 2022 San Sebastián film festival, Spain’s premiere film fest. Mora’s sophomore feature follows five young men growing up on the streets of Medellín who set off on a journey in search of the promised land. Best director went to Japanese filmmaker Genki Kawamura for dementia-focused drama Hyakka, his feature debut. Kawamura is best known as the producer of such hit Japanese animated features as Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019). More from The Hollywood ReporterItaly Revives Tepid Box Office...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Storm Reid Nabs Leading Role in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’ (Exclusive)

Storm Reid, who appears opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, has nabbed a lead role in The Nun 2, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as The Conjuring Universe. Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most recent entry in that horror universe. That film opened at no. 1 at the box office in 2021 and pushed the collective gross of those movies over the $2 billion worldwide mark.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbie Ferreira Says She's Departing HBO's 'Euphoria'Zendaya Wants...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday.  Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Louise Fletcher, the Cruel Nurse Ratched in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ Dies at 88

Louise Fletcher, the sweet actress from Alabama who won an Academy Award for her turn as the heartless Nurse Ratched — one of the most reviled characters in movie history — in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died. She was 88.  Fletcher died Friday of natural causes at her home in Montdurausse, France, her son Andrew Bick told The Hollywood Reporter. She had survived two bouts with breast cancer.More from The Hollywood ReporterPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Dies at 72'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' Contestant George Ward, Known as Cherry Valentine, Dies at 28 A daughter of deaf...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

BFI Unveils 10-Year Vision to “Advocate for the Value of the Full Breadth of Screen Culture,” Including Video Games and Interactive Work

The BFI has unveiled “Screen Culture 2033,” a 10-year strategy based on a fresh vision for benefitting film, TV and other audiences and industries through its landmark centenary in 2033, including broadening the organization’s focus to “advocate for the value of the full breadth of screen culture, including video games and interactive work,” as well as championing screen culture in school curricula. The charity also detailed a three-year £136 million ($154.2 million) funding plan.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: France Picks 'Saint Omer' as International Feature SubmissionHilary Mantel, British Author of 'Wolf Hall,' Dies at 70Well Go USA Acquires Japanese Crime Thriller...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Preview: Controversy-Ridden ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Could Surprise With $20M-Plus Opening

After weeks of making headlines for one controversy after another, director Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature Don’t Worry Darling could surprise in its box office debut this weekend with $20 million-plus. Official tracking and Warner Bros. are being more conservative in projecting $17 million. But based on advance ticket sales, exhibitors are giving a range of $20 million to $24 million (some think it could score even more).More from The Hollywood ReporterPioneers Award 2022: Hollywood Bonds Over 007 Producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. WilsonOlivia Wilde Addresses Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Chris Pine's Spit-Gate'Woman King' Box Office: The Secret Behind...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Previously Anonymous Mario Batali Accuser Goes Public in Discovery+ Documentary

A woman who previously accused celebrity chef Mario Batali of sexual misconduct anonymously has gone on the record for the first time in an upcoming Discovery+ documentary. In Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, which premieres on the streaming platform Thursday, a former employee of one of Batali’s restaurants, Eva DeVirgilis, accuses Batali of sexually assaulting her in 2005 after taking her to a business he had invested in, The Spotted Pig. According to the documentary, DeVirgilis — a former hostess at West Village restaurant Babbo — previously told some of her story anonymously to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

London Film Fest Adds ‘Bones and All,’ ‘Bros,’ ‘No Bears’ to Lineup

The 66th BFI London Film Festival has added Billy Eichner’s Bros and the U.K. premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, starring Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance, to its lineup. The festival, presented in partnership with American Express, said cannibal romance Bones and All will be screening in a special presentation at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. The film tells the love story between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), “an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they embark on a thousand-mile odyssey through Reagan’s America.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sweden Picks ‘Boy From Heaven’ as Oscars International Features Selection

Sweden has selected Boy From Heaven, an Egypt-set political thriller from director Tarik Saleh, as its contender for the 2023 Oscars in the best international feature category. Boy From Heaven premiered in competition in Cannes this year, where it won best screenplay honors for Saleh. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: 'Inisherin' Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)Animation Is Film Festival Announces Competition Lineup'Black Panther' Sound Mixer Peter Devlin to Receive CAS Career Achievement Award Set within Cairo’s historical Al-Azhar mosque and university (though shot largely in Istanbul), Boy From Heaven follows Adam (newcomer Tawfeek...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy