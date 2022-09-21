Read full article on original website
franklinis.com
GraceWorks’ announces details for the upcoming 19th annual fundraising dinner
GraceWorks’ announces details for the upcoming 19th annual fundraising dinner. GraceWorks is pleased to announce Gresham Smith will return as presenting sponsor of the annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner April 27, 2023. “We are very proud and honored to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Graceworks Neighbor serving Neighbor...
41A Music Festival is Saturday in Tullahoma
The 41A Music Festival sponsored by the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club will be held this Saturday (Sept. 24) at Grider Stadium in Tullahoma beginning at 2 PM. Weather is expected to be fantastic with a high in the low 80’s and a partly sunny ski. The 41A Music Festival...
Nashville venue to reopen as city's largest independent music complex
The former home of Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom and The High Watt is in the process of undergoing major renovations after being bought earlier this year.
dornob.com
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
styleblueprint.com
A Ralph Lauren-Inspired Nashville Home You Need to See
For many homeowners, their house serves as a sanctuary to relax after a long day and reconnect with themselves and their loved ones. Such was the design goal for a client of interior designer Marcelle Guilbeau. What started as a basic, Tudor-style home located on the outskirts of Nashville was transformed into a masculine yet inviting space. “The home was brick [on the outside], [and there were] some nice details and pretty color palette stuff,” explains Marcelle of the home’s original design. “Then, on the inside, it was builder basic. So, in a way, it was a white box for you to do whatever you want.”
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Top Dentists 2022 Reception
On Thursday, September 22, we celebrated our Top Dentist honorees at BMW of Nashville with drinks, bites, and dazzling activations. Our friends at Hive & Colony showcased custom-made suit options, Jack Daniel's brought a whiskey tasting of both Bonded and Triple Mash, plus a cigar pairing, Superhuman IV gave attendees the lowdown on IV therapy, and both Diamond Cellar and STORE 5a brought the bling.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
The Best Neighborhoods In Nashville To Buy A Home
Nashville is one of the most popular cities in the South. If you're considering moving to the area, here are the best neighborhoods in and around the city.
fox17.com
North Nashville church serving African-American community celebrates 90th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — North Nashville's St. Vincent de Paul Church which serves the city's African-American community celebrates its 90th anniversary on Sunday. The parish at 1700 Heiman Street in Nashville has been welcoming people into the church for almost a century now. Ninety years is a huge milestone...
Tennessee Couple Gets Married At Hospital In Emotional Ceremony
The couple moved up their wedding date so the bride's mother could see the special ceremony.
Ribbon Cutting: Doodles Kitchen & Bakery in Murfreesboro
Doodles Kitchen & Bakery held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 117 E. Vine Street in Murfreesboro. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery (formerly Vine Street Market), just off the downtown square in Murfreesboro, is a prepared food and takeout style market. They offer ready-to-eat items such as chicken salad, pimento cheese, salads, sandwiches, etc…
Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival
Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. If you are attending the festival or simply driving into or around downtown Franklin, here are some things to know about traffic. If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and […] The post Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
wivr1017.com
Barbara Mandrell’s Former Home To Hit The Auction Block
Barbara Mandrell's former log mansion and the surrounding property located just outside Nashville will hit the auction block at 12 p.m. CT on October 22nd via Bob Parks Auction as well as online. Her former residence, called Fontanel, features six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and an indoor swimming pool and spans 30,000 square feet. The house sits on 221 wooded acres in Whites Creek, Tennessee.
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
Tennessee couple ties the knot at a local hospital after bride’s mother becomes ill
A line of nurses, doctors, family members and a chaplain stood in a hospital hallway as a beautiful bride walked down the 'aisle' to say "I do".
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
Banned books prominently displayed for week of conversations on censorship
This week is Banned Books Week and libraries around Nashville are actually putting some of these controversial novels front and center.
Mother hopes for answers 10 years after disappearance of two Unionville children
It's been 10 years since a devastating night in Unionville led to a mystery still being investigated by the TBI. At the center of it all is a family, desperate to know what happened in 2012.
