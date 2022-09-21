Read full article on original website
Iranian woman dies ‘after being beaten by morality police’ over hijab law
Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd, dies after ‘violent arrest’ for infringing hijab rules amid Iranian crackdown on women’s dress
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing to...
At least 35 dead in hijab protests in Iran, state media reports
At least 35 people are reported dead in hijab protests that broke out in Iran, even as president Ebrahim Raisi said that the country needed to “deal decisively” with “those who opposed security and tranquility”, Iranian state media reported.Mr Raisi’s comments were made in a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week, allegedy by protesters enraged about the death of a young woman in police custody. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, was pronounced dead a few days after her arrest in Tehran for wearing the hijab in an “improper” way.On...
The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core
The death of a young woman in custody has unleashed a nationwide uproar.
CNN says Iran's president tried to make a hijab a condition for Amanpour interview
CNN's Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour said her interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York was abruptly canceled when she refused to wear a headscarf.
Photos Show World Reactions to Mahsa Amini’s Death in Iran
Amini’s death in custody of the country’s morality police last week sparked sweeping protests calling for an end to the hijab mandate
Iran intelligence ministry warns against attending protests
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran's Intelligence Ministry warned on Thursday that attending protests over the death of a woman in police custody is illegal and demonstrators would face prosecution, Iranian news websites reported.
Iran cracks down on protests after Mahsa Amini's death in 'morality police' custody
Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not properly wearing a hijab, sparking protests across the country.
Women Are Cutting Their Hair to Demand Justice For Mahsa Amini
"Women, life, freedom." Those three words are the slogan of a growing protest in response to the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran, Iran, on Sept. 16 while in police custody. The 22-year-old woman was previously detained by the "morality police" for allegedly violating hijab regulations, which sparked outrage over arbitrary enforcement of the dress code. Now, many women are cutting their hair publicly as a form of protest and show of solidarity.
The protests in Iran aren’t just about Mahsa Amini, but all women
In my early 20s, with the wild, uncertain hope that the country of my birth held something for me, I moved to Iran from Los Angeles two decades after my family fled the rise of the Islamic theocracy in the 1980s. The apartment where I lived in Tehran sat beside a mosque. From my window, I could see its rooftop and the gilded dome. On religious holidays, the mosque would festoon the streets with stringed light bulbs, and believers would gather to worship.
Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response
They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
Iranians remove hijabs in nationwide protests over Mahsa Amini's death
Mahsa Amini died after she was detained by police for improperly wearing her head scarf, leading to nationwide protests in Iran against the compulsory hijab. The protests have become deadly and are expected to get more dangerous in the coming days. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.
BBC
Iran unrest: Women burn headscarves at anti-hijab protests
Women have been at the forefront of escalating protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of a woman detained for breaking hijab laws. Crowds cheered when women burned their hijabs on a bonfire in Sari on Tuesday, the fifth successive day of unrest. Activists said a woman was...
