Yellow Springs Credit Union accounts hit by fraud
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Yellow Springs Credit Union debit card accounts have been included in part of a large fraud attack. Yellow Springs Credit Union CEO, Sandy Hollenberg, tells 2 NEWS in an interview that the credit union’s customers’ MasterCard debit card accounts were involved in an outside fraud attack. Hollenberg states no personal […]
Eaton Register Herald
Osswald serving on 2022 OFBF Policy Development Committee
ELDORADO — Lane Osswald of Eldorado is serving on the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.
Eaton Register Herald
Delinquent property owners to be listed
EATON — Brenda K. White, Preble County Treasurer, has issued notice to all Preble County taxpayers that according to Section 5721.03 of the Ohio Revised Code, a list of current year delinquent property owners will be published in The Register-Herald. The said list will be published the week of Oct. 10, and following that will be listed on the treasurer’s website under the Preble County Commissioners.
Eaton Register Herald
Marty Votel named PCPD Volunteer of the Year
LEWISBURG — On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Friends of the Preble County Park District (PCPD) invited Preble County Prosecuting Attorney Marty Votel to attend their annual meeting at Garber Nature Center in Lewisburg, where they presented him with a certificate of appreciation for his labors. “Every year we do...
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton TruckFest, PCHS Fall Gathering, Walk for Hope among activities
EATON — Like trucks of all sorts? Are you a history buff? Want to take on the next 5K event for a good cause? Want to do all three? Opportunity for these activities and more abound in Preble County this coming Saturday. 11th Annual Walk for Hope 5K. The...
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
City of Troy to close several CSX train crossings for railroad work starting on Monday
Several CSX train crossings in Troy will be closed from Monday, September 26 through Saturday, September 30, according to the City of Troy’s Facebook page. The railroad crossings that will be closed for work are located at:. Dakota Street. Union Street. North Market Street. East Water Street. Franklin Street.
Eaton Register Herald
Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced
EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
Eaton Register Herald
West Elkton Friends, Preble Shawnee to hold blood drives
PREBLE COUNTY — Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter a drawing to win tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game by donating at the Preble Shawnee High School community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to noon at 5495 Somers Gratis Road, Camden, or at the West Elkton Friends Meeting community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 147 North Main St., West Elkton.
Eaton Register Herald
Commission signs agreement with railroad
EATON — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Preble County Commissioners officially approved a crossing closure and project funding agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway for three railroad crossing closures which have been a topic of debate for months. Prosecutor Marty Votel presented commissioners with the finalized agreement, and said there would...
ocj.com
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
WLWT 5
With interest rates again rising, Anderson realtor offers advice to buyers, sellers
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As interest rates continue to rise, the ripple effects continue to shape the Cincinnati housing market. After years of being red hot, the market is still active with consistent demand, Sibcy Cline Anderson vice president and sales manager Liz Juszczyk said. The median sales price is up more than eight percent year over year, according to Realtor Alliance of Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cromley Drive in Milford. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Third Street in Trenton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Yellow Springs beginning preparations for annual street fair
YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs is gearing up for its annual street fair. The event had been cancelled the past few years due to the pandemic. This year’s event will take place October 8 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce is looking...
