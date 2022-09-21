Knitting warm wishes into every stitch

STEVENSVILLE — Happy Hats Maryland is continuing to knit hats and scarves for cancer patients across the state of Maryland; but sadly, the pandemic halted many operations that were once a staple of the organization.

Back in 2018, Stevensville resident Kay Alston started to knit whimsical wigs for pediatric oncology patients through the Magic Yarn Project, a nationwide organization; however, Happy Hats Maryland was created in order for Alston to support patients locally.