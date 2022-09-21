Read full article on original website
Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Larkin Seiple on the feel-good movie of 2022
The feel-good movie of 2022 belongs to the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once. The absurdist multiverse story combines sci-fi, drama, martial arts, and fantasy to depict a heartwarming story of love and trauma. Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Quan Wang, an unhappy laundromat owner seeking a better life for herself. While audited by the IRS, Evelyn learns about the multiverse and must inherit multiple versions of herself to save it from destruction.
Don’t Worry Darling review: through the suburban looking glass
Opening with a seductive flow of cocktails and cocktail dresses, Olivia Wilde’s gilded-cage thriller Don’t Worry Darling takes place in a vaguely post-war luxury community that’s like a Barbie dream town built from collective nostalgic memory. Victory, as this domestic paradise is named, resembles just about any inviting postcard depiction of ’50s suburban life put on screen over the past 40 years. That’s all part of the movie’s design. It’s derivative with purpose, if not exactly with fresh insight.
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help...
James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar returns to theaters, but has its magic faded?
There were plenty of reasons to wonder, in the autumn of 2009, if James Cameron had finally flown too close to the sun, burning a big budget on a boondoggle. Nearly a dozen years after emerging from a troubled production with the biggest movie of all time, the disaster-weepie phenomenon Titanic, the blockbuster maestro had once more secured enormous investment in pursuit of a bank-busting special-effects spectacle to rule them all. Except this time, the movie in question looked, from a distance, like the height of overreaching silliness: A sci-fi fantasy about a species of lithe, ocean-blue, vaguely feline aliens, prancing through a tropical paradise. The first trailer prompted chortles. Cameron, however, would have the last laugh.
Most powerful Star Wars villains ever, ranked
The villains of Star Wars always seem to have the power advantage. Even in the prequels, we get the sense that some of the most powerful heroes don’t really understand what’s coming for them. When you look across the broad catalog of villains to choose from, it’s easy...
Paramount+ launches Peak Screaming collection for Halloween
With Halloween next month, Paramount+ announced the return of the Peak Screaming collection. The collection, which launches today, features a wide range of movies and shows specifically curated for Halloween. With double the programming from last year, the collection features new originals, beloved horror films, and Halloween episodes from well-known series.
Don’t Worry Darling’s ending explained
The buzz surrounding Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has largely focused on the drama behind the scenes, but the film itself has enough twists and turns to spark discussion. For fans who want to know what happens in the film, and the shocking climax, this article is for you. For others who prefer to see it for themselves, visit your multiplex and then come back to read about what exactly happened in the mind-bending thriller and what those plot twists mean.
