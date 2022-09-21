ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former coach and teacher accused of sexual assault expected to appear before judge

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

Former teacher, youth sports coach accused of assault due in court 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Eric Fairman, the former youth sports coach and teacher accused of sexually assaulting at least 11 children is due in court.

Fairman has been charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and other crimes.

The 26-year-old is a former math teacher with the McKeesport Area School District. He also coached at Keystone Oaks and Thomas Jefferson High School.

The alleged incidents go back several years.

CBS Pittsburgh

Donora man found guilty of attempted murder in bar fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting a Donora man of attempted murder in a bar fight three years ago.Two men and a woman were wounded in a knife attack at Just A Tavern in March 2019.According to the Tribune-Review, prosecutors told the jury that Eric Cook slashed the victims more than a dozen times. Cook's attorneys argued self-defense.He faces up to 80 years in prison.
DONORA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate found unresponsive in his cell at Allegheny County Jail, dies at hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail has died. 57-year-old Anthony Talotta is the sixth inmate to have died at the jail this year. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's report said that Talotta was found unresponsive in his cell in the mental health unit on Tuesday. The warden said he was rushed to UPMC Mercy and he died on Wednesday night. Allegheny County Council member and Jail Oversight Board member Bethany Hallam said as of 5 p.m. on Friday, the jail had not notified the board of Talotta's death as they are required to do. Talotta's cause of death is not known at this time.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Martell Smith found guilty of second-degree murder in Homewood fire that killed 3

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County man will be in jail for the rest of his life for a fire that killed two women and a girl in Homewood. A jury convicted 45-year-old Martell Smith of killing three people in a house fire in Homewood almost five years ago in what prosecutors called an act of revenge.  A family member of two of the victims says they will never be able to get their loved ones back. She called Smith a coward and says he got what he deserved for killing three people. She added the loss of her family was...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jury reportedly rules against former West Mifflin football player

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A jury has ruled against a former West Mifflin football player seeking nearly $5 million for pain and suffering and lost wages. According to a report from The Trib, Shane Skillpa, now 28 years old, filed the suit against the school district and the PIAA after suffering a serious concussion during practice in 2009. Skillpa's lawyers said he continues to suffer concussion symptoms and CTE and now has a reduced life expectancy.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police union rejects city's final contract offer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police union has rejected the city's final contract offer.According to the Tribune-Review, the case now heads to arbitration.The offer included raises that Mayor Ed Gainey said would make their pay more competitive with other regions. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has been struggling to attract and retain officers over the past couple of years.Gainey said he's disappointed the union turned down the offer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man sentenced to 20-40 years in 3-year-old's beating death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Burgettstown will spend 20 to 40 years in prison for the death of a 3-year-old boy.In June, Tyler Mason pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children in Aiden Lombardi's death.According to the criminal complaint, the child's mother told police she left her son with Mason but later got a call from him saying the child was unresponsive. Mason told police the boy became "fussy" and was screaming, and after giving the child a sippy cup with chocolate milk, Mason said he sat down but then noticed the boy laying on the floor, unresponsive and not breathing.Police said the boy's skull was fractured and his face was heavily bruised. He later died at the hospital. The doctor told detectives that he felt the boy was intentionally hurt. 
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 shot in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot in Aliquippa on Friday.Police were called to Main Street around 3 p.m. for the shooting. According to officials, the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. State police are investigating. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community grieves death of Azuree Charles

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Community members in New Kensington are remembering 9-year-old Azuree Charles four months after police said his father killed him.  Police arrested and charged Jean Charles on Wednesday with murder in the first degree and criminal homicide. The boy's mother, Luella Elien, was also arrested and charged in connection with a separate incident involving the boy. She faces aggravated assault and child endangerment charges.  On Thursday, Azuree Charles' neighbors and friends celebrated the start of justice being served. Dozens of balloons were released in his memory.  "He never bothered anybody. He rode his bike. He loved...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of smashing man's windows during road rage incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she smashed out a man's windows during a road rage incident in Pittsburgh. A man told police Pamela Wright slammed into his car, threatened to kill him then broke his windows after he cut in front of her while getting off the highway near the Rivers Casino Thursday afternoon. Police said they found his car parked along Page Street with a broken windshield, a shattered rear passenger window and damage to the side. When police talked to Wright, she told them the man had blocked her car in and he was driving all over the road. Police said two kids were in the car with her after she'd picked them up from school. While Wright faces charges of terroristic threats, criminal mischief and careless driving, the man was also cited for several traffic violations. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person rushed to the hospital after shooting in Arnold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Westmoreland County.Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police heard gunshots in the area of Leishman Avenue and Rankin Street.One person has been rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.Police say one person has been taken into custody. It's unclear what charges they may be facing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Hempfield Twp.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was killed late Thursday night in a wrong way crash in Westmoreland County.According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, 55-year-old Laurie Prenatt, of Hempfield Township was driving the wrong way along Route 30 just after 10:30 p.m. when she crashed head-on into another vehicle.Prenatt was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.It's unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash.Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash to investigate.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man hit in head with baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire during fight over fridge

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is accused of hitting another man with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire and punching two women during a fight over a refrigerator in Uniontown. William Ring is facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault after the fight on Ester Street. A witness told police when the fight was breaking up and one of the men was getting into a truck to leave, Ring came out of a home with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire and hit him in the back of the head. Investigators said they also talked with two women who said Ring punched them during the fight.Police said Ring told officers people came to get a refrigerator that belonged to his roommate and his roommate was hit in the face. Ring said one man refused to get off his property so he hit him with a baseball bat, according to the criminal complaint. The man hit in the head couldn't remember basic information like what happened, his birthday or his phone number, police said. He was taken to a hospital in Morgantown. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia circuit judge retiring after 13 years on bench

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia circuit judge is retiring at the end of the year.Judge Phillip D. Gaujot will retire from the 17th Judicial Circuit, which covers Monongalia County, on Dec. 31, the Supreme Court said.Then-Gov. Joe Manchin appointed Gaujot to the bench in 2009, and he was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016.Gaujot graduated from West Virginia University in 1968 and received his law degree from WVU College of Law in 1971. He began practicing as an assistant attorney general, and was in private practice from 1974 until his appointment to the bench.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows young girl running with gun in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An alarming video is making the rounds on social media showing a young girl waving a gun while other children can be seen and heard screaming in terror in McKeesport.The disturbing video shows a small child running down a sidewalk at the Crawford Village Housing Complex, chasing other children while wielding a handgun.This terrifying moment was caught on a home security camera. In the clip, you can see a young girl running down a sidewalk pointing a gun in the air as a group of kids runs away. One of the children can be heard screaming...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that put one woman in the hospital. According to county police, around 2 a.m., they were alerted to a shooting at the intersection of Ardmore Boulevard and Marlboro Avenue, and once on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She had wounds to her shoulder and leg and was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Allegheny County Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 11-year-old boy stole grandparent's car, crashed into pole

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 11-year-old boy stole his grandparent's car overnight, crashing into a pole in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Broadhead Fording Road and Windgap Avenue just before 3 a.m. The boy was not injured and no charges have been filed at this time, according to police.Police say the boy is in the care of his family members.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bomb squad called to investigate report of 'suspicious' box near PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The bomb squad was called out on Thursday night to investigate a box that was reported to be suspicious near PNC Park.Pittsburgh Police say that a bystander reported something that looked suspicious along West General Robinson Street around 9:30 p.m.Security officials arrived at the scene and confirmed that it was a box that was built to cover up some wires. The scene was deemed to be 'completely safe' according to officials.Several roads in the area were closed while police investigated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 27-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for missing a 27-year-old woman.Cayla Combs, police say, was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. She is 5-foot-1 with brown eyes and black and blonde hair.Police said her family says she is suicidal and possibly in possession of a firearm. She is driving a black 2018 Kia Sorento. She could be in Harmony Township, police say, but she is also known to spend time in Wilkinsburg, Freedom and Monroeville.Anyone with information can call the police at 41-323-7141 or 911.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Coroner called to Hempfield Township crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Westmoreland County.The two-vehicle crash happened on Arona Road in Hempfield Township around 4:40 p.m., dispatchers confirmed. Details are limited, including if there are other injuries or what led up to the crash. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

