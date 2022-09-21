Biz Beat: Calvert Manor merges, Elktoberfest Saturday, Sunrise Preschool in RS, Living Well Healthcare

Related
belairnewsandviews.com
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announces progress on new ambulatory surgery center and inpatient bed expansion in Bel Air
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for its ambulatory surgery center and a beam-signing ceremony for its new inpatient bed tower expansion in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Announces Progress on Two Significant Construction...
WMDT.com
Homebuyers and Dover Officials push back on report that finds Kent County as 4th most vulnerable housing market in US
DOVER, Del.- Dover Officials and Real Estate companies are pushing back on a Bloomberg report that ranked Kent County as the 4th most vulnerable in the nation for a housing market downturn. Kent County was beaten out by 3 New Jersey counties that border New York City and was placed above three similar counties in the Chicago area.
Pa. steak shop wins ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ honors
The residents in Parkside have known what a great cheesesteak and/or hoagie tastes like for ages. But now, the rest of the world will soon catch up. According to 6ABC, Phil & Jim’s Steaks & Hoagies in Delaware County was just awarded the “Best Hoagie on Earth” prize by Food Network Magazine.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
wnav.com
Firefighters Still Battling Fire near Curtis Bay since 8 AM Thursday Morning
Lieutenant Jenny J. Macallair, media spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department says crews of 30 are being rotated in and out of the contained fire in a commercial building near Curtis Bay. It's an energy plant and coal is involved. Firefighters were first called to the scene at...
Trips That Make Cents: Enjoy the changing of the seasons in Havre de Grace
There is a festival or event happening almost every weekend in Havre de Grace, highlighting many attractions in the city that are free or low-cost.
firststateupdate.com
Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
wypr.org
Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’
The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
Wbaltv.com
New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover, Firefly experiencing water discoloration problems
Dover's water system has experienced a problem just in time for the start of the Firefly Music Festival. Dover Public Works announced last night that some water in their system near the Festival was turning brown, due to an issue near the Persimmon Creek. Firefly officials were offering bottled water...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a dog named 'Zeke' looking for a forever home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Zeke" who they hope to find a new family.
delawarepublic.org
Enlighten Me: New Castle County school district implements new middle school cell phone initiative
That’s the expectation Colonial School District has when it comes to the new cell phone policy it’s rolling out this school year in middle schools. As students enter George Read, McCullough, and Gunning Bedford middle schools, they have the option to put their phones in pouches that will be closed and secured during the day.
wnav.com
So Long to Snow Days in Anne Arundel County Schools
The collective groans of "aw-man!" keep rolling through the state of Maryland as Anne Arundel's board of education has decided that there will not be any days off for inclement weather. So-long School Days! Welcome back to virtual learning days when travel is too perilous to head out to school.
Wbaltv.com
Canton corner bar Looney's Pub to get new owner, concept
Looney's Pub, a Canton corner bar that has attracted sports fanatics and St. Patrick Day revelers for 29 years, may be getting a new owner -- and a familiar one, at that. The popular watering hole on O'Donnell Square is heading to the city liquor board on Thursday for approval to transfer the bar's ownership and liquor license and continue its live entertainment and outdoor table service.
WBAL Radio
Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill
Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
WGAL
Police looking for vehicle involved in Lancaster County hit-and-run
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. It happened on Monday around 8:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East. Police say 42-year-old Nathan Kipp was struck by...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
WBOC
Weather-related Delays Possible Friday Afternoon for Chesapeake Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently under limited wind restrictions, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. As a result, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
State seeks input on plan for Cooch’s Bridge site
The 1777 Battle of Cooch’s Bridge was the only one fought on Delaware soil and the first time that the Stars and Stripes were flown in battle. With such a storied history, you might be surprised to learn you could have a say in the site’s future. Well, you do. The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will hold three ... Read More
chestercounty.com
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus
Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
Cecil Whig
ABOUT
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.comhttps://www.cecildaily.com/
