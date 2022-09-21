QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you feeling better about the economy?
President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday that inflation is showing signs of easing.
While inflation didn't increase as much last month as it did earlier in the year, it still remains high. And consumers are showing mixed signs about their confidence.
Do you feel like the economy is getting better? Vote in the poll below.
The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you feeling better about the economy? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0