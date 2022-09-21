ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you feeling better about the economy?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday that inflation is showing signs of easing.

While inflation didn't increase as much last month as it did earlier in the year, it still remains high. And consumers are showing mixed signs about their confidence.

Do you feel like the economy is getting better? Vote in the poll below.

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

