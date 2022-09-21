Read full article on original website
Vote Records Requests Deluge San Diego Registrar After MyPillow CEO’s Pitch
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters office is suddenly seeing a large jump in requests for election information through the state’s open records act. The big increase — 50 times normal — comes on the heels of national news stories about how registrars across the country are being inundated by requests for documents, apparently from supporters of former President Trump who don’t believe the 2020 election results.
2 San Diego County Campuses Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Two San Diego County schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools – Helix Charter High School in La Mesa and Westview High School in Torrey Highlands. The designation rewards public and private elementary, middle and high schools that close achievement and opportunity gaps for students who move on to achieve high learning standards.
Parents plan to sue Sweetwater School District over unsafe conditions
The family attorney's filed the legal complaints on Thursday and say their clients feel the district could have avoided these injuries.
kusi.com
SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
Vista School Board Reinstates School Resource Officers
The Vista Unified School Board of Trustees voted on June 23, 2022 to reinstate the School Resource Officer (SRO) positions to the school district. This move was the culmination of the School Board’s promise just a few years ago to reinstate the SRO positions as soon as the district was able to stabilize the budget. The SRO positions were one of many positions temporarily reduced in the fall of 2019 in order to close nearly a $19 million budget deficit. The School Board worked carefully over the course of multiple meetings to review all aspects of the budget, listen to members of the community, and, ultimately, make difficult budget adjustments in order to balance the budget. The budget challenges were caused by a combination of declining enrollment and a dramatic escalation in the required contribution to employee pensions. This budget impact was felt by districts across the county and state. As a result of the careful work of the School Board, Vista Unified has maintained a positive certification on the budget for three years. Members of the school board voted to reinstate the SRO positions as one of many components of the districtwide health and safety plan.
County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer calls for ‘united voice’ on coastal issues during appearance in La Jolla
San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer says the region is in a unique position to speak with “a united voice” to address issues that affect the coast. Speaking at the La Jolla Community Center during a meet-and-greet Sept. 19, the supervisor, whose District 3 includes La Jolla, discussed how environmental causes are among her top priorities.
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
San Diego County motel voucher program
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
Ex-president of San Diego labor union in indicted for embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a San Diego-based union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of alleged embezzlement against the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
San Diego County pays $1.35M to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest in Fallbrook
Deputies used a stun gun on 29-year-old Marco Antonio Napoles and placed him in a restraining device called a "Wrap". Napoles died 36 hours later.
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
SD County’s COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 7 to 196 with 25 in ICUs
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by seven to 196, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 25 were in intensive care, with 238 ICU beds available. As the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease in a...
County’s Daily Count of New COVID Cases Cut by Half Within Past Week
San Diego County public health officials on Thursday reported 2,634 new COVID-19 cases over the prior week, along with four more deaths. The new tally covers cases counted for a seven-day period that ended Monday. The number of daily cases over that time:. Monday – 266. Sunday – 242...
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
SD housing commission gets $7.5M for minority homebuyers
Reports show the rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households.
City of Oceanside Free Compost & Mulch for Residents
Feed your yard and improve your soil and plant growth! The City of Oceanside provides free high-quality organic compost and mulch for Oceanside residents at the El Corazon Compost Facility. Please bring a container, shovel, and proof of Oceanside residency. On occasion, compost tea is available as well. Details and Hours.
