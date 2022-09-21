ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Times of San Diego

Vote Records Requests Deluge San Diego Registrar After MyPillow CEO’s Pitch

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters office is suddenly seeing a large jump in requests for election information through the state’s open records act. The big increase — 50 times normal — comes on the heels of national news stories about how registrars across the country are being inundated by requests for documents, apparently from supporters of former President Trump who don’t believe the 2020 election results.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Encinitas, CA
Encinitas, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista School Board Reinstates School Resource Officers

The Vista Unified School Board of Trustees voted on June 23, 2022 to reinstate the School Resource Officer (SRO) positions to the school district. This move was the culmination of the School Board’s promise just a few years ago to reinstate the SRO positions as soon as the district was able to stabilize the budget. The SRO positions were one of many positions temporarily reduced in the fall of 2019 in order to close nearly a $19 million budget deficit. The School Board worked carefully over the course of multiple meetings to review all aspects of the budget, listen to members of the community, and, ultimately, make difficult budget adjustments in order to balance the budget. The budget challenges were caused by a combination of declining enrollment and a dramatic escalation in the required contribution to employee pensions. This budget impact was felt by districts across the county and state. As a result of the careful work of the School Board, Vista Unified has maintained a positive certification on the budget for three years. Members of the school board voted to reinstate the SRO positions as one of many components of the districtwide health and safety plan.
VISTA, CA
delmartimes.net

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer calls for ‘united voice’ on coastal issues during appearance in La Jolla

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer says the region is in a unique position to speak with “a united voice” to address issues that affect the coast. Speaking at the La Jolla Community Center during a meet-and-greet Sept. 19, the supervisor, whose District 3 includes La Jolla, discussed how environmental causes are among her top priorities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego County motel voucher program

September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sanelijolife.com

The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills

The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
SAN MARCOS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

J.R. Heimbigner

San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Oceanside Free Compost & Mulch for Residents

Feed your yard and improve your soil and plant growth! The City of Oceanside provides free high-quality organic compost and mulch for Oceanside residents at the El Corazon Compost Facility. Please bring a container, shovel, and proof of Oceanside residency. On occasion, compost tea is available as well. Details and Hours.
OCEANSIDE, CA

