ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Sept. 21 Bless Your Heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaGz6_0i3wtV5D00

BYH to Yankee liberals. Two million illegal immigrants cross into Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida this year and the feds don’t care. Fifty arrive by plane in Martha’s Vineyard and the DOJ and Dims go bonkers. What a great country we have.

Bless my heart. I think that I may have driven by Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987. Sure wish that I could get my part of the billions that our lame government is throwing out.

BYH, folks. From the recent Daily Reflector Quote Cryptogram: “The smaller the caliber of mind, the greater the bore of a perpetually open mouth.” Oliver Wendell Holmes. No truer words than these.

Bless my heart. I remember flying into Kinston in the 1970s on a Piedmont 727. Kinston was the great regional airport at the time. Greenville airport was a small, out-of-the-way destination. Now Kinston airport has gone by the wayside. Soon PGV will follow suit.

Bless my heart, I am fed up! Frankenstein is the name of the DOCTOR, not the MONSTER!

BYH, love what you have before life teaches you to love what you’ve lost.

BOHs. Why is it if a person kills another using tons of steel (i.e. a car or truck), it is a misdemeanor but if they kill another with a tiny amount of lead (i.e. a bullet), it is a felony? Maybe this is why American drivers kill thousands of people every year and little happens about it.

BYH, clocks get set back on Nov. 7. I hope mine goes back to when people had morals, values, loyalty, appreciation and respect.

BYH to the City of Greenville for stealing and destroying our night skies. The conversion to LED lights has not decreased car crashes or crime in the least bit but it has robbed us all of the ability to look up, see stars and wonder. Please bring back our dark skies soon.

BOH. Living on Evans Street, sirens are plentiful at all times of day and night. The street needs to be four-laned terribly. On weekdays between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., traffic is jammed from Greenville Boulevard to Fire Tower Road. I hear the South Hall wall is the reason Evans does not get four-laned. Is that wall more important than the safety of our citizens? No, it is not! Mr. Connelly, tear down that wall!

BYH to all of those people shooting off fireworks late at night in or near Farmville. Some of us are trying to sleep and/or dealing with PTSD. Your disrespect for the well-being of others is inappropriate. Bless your heart and trigger fingers.

What’s the deal with the horrible trash accumulation at Carriage House Apartments on Charles? The dumpster isn’t full but trash is on the ground all around it. It makes a terrible impression as you’re driving toward ECU.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Pet news

Lost pets LOST: “Chief,” male mixed-breed dog, black, gray, and white with white down the chest, 12 pounds, shaggy with droopy ears and long, bushy tail, Joe Gardner and Frank Kilpatrick roads, Grifton, 252-414-1780, email: clopez788@icloud.com; “Annie Lynn,” spayed black and white Chihuahua, nylon flowered collar, partially deaf and blind, Maple Drive, Ayden, 252-746-3753 or 252-526-7961; “Scotter,” neutered black and white Lab mix, 50 pounds, droopy ears, microchipped, blue, nylon collar, Lagan Circle, Winterville, 252-864-5175; “Milo,” Rottweiler puppy, black and brown with white spot on...
AYDEN, NC
The Daily Reflector

Grant for ECU-FSU partnership to support minority public health graduate students

An East Carolina University and Fayetteville State University partnership has secured more than $1.3 million in grant funding from the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation to address regional public health needs. The partnership will build pathways to recruit a diverse graduate student population through the development of a summer research immersion program and provide graduate student scholarship support. The partnership will fund scholarships for students from the state’s minority-serving institutions —...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

South Ayden class of 1967 celebrates 55-year reunion

The South Ayden High School Class of 1967 celebrated their 55th year reunion during Labor Day weekend at The Rock Springs Center in Greenville with a senior prom. Three former South Ayden High School teachers were honored during this reunion gala on Sept. 2. Some Eagles lived locally, others nationally, and a few internationally. Curtis Forbes, chair of reunion planning committee said, “With great expectation we gathered for an afternoon, and weekend to slightly touch base with classmates we hadn’t seen for some time. Catching...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy