Sept. 21 Bless Your Heart

BYH to Yankee liberals. Two million illegal immigrants cross into Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida this year and the feds don’t care. Fifty arrive by plane in Martha’s Vineyard and the DOJ and Dims go bonkers. What a great country we have.

Bless my heart. I think that I may have driven by Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987. Sure wish that I could get my part of the billions that our lame government is throwing out.

BYH, folks. From the recent Daily Reflector Quote Cryptogram: “The smaller the caliber of mind, the greater the bore of a perpetually open mouth.” Oliver Wendell Holmes. No truer words than these.

Bless my heart. I remember flying into Kinston in the 1970s on a Piedmont 727. Kinston was the great regional airport at the time. Greenville airport was a small, out-of-the-way destination. Now Kinston airport has gone by the wayside. Soon PGV will follow suit.

Bless my heart, I am fed up! Frankenstein is the name of the DOCTOR, not the MONSTER!

BYH, love what you have before life teaches you to love what you’ve lost.

BOHs. Why is it if a person kills another using tons of steel (i.e. a car or truck), it is a misdemeanor but if they kill another with a tiny amount of lead (i.e. a bullet), it is a felony? Maybe this is why American drivers kill thousands of people every year and little happens about it.

BYH, clocks get set back on Nov. 7. I hope mine goes back to when people had morals, values, loyalty, appreciation and respect.

BYH to the City of Greenville for stealing and destroying our night skies. The conversion to LED lights has not decreased car crashes or crime in the least bit but it has robbed us all of the ability to look up, see stars and wonder. Please bring back our dark skies soon.

BOH. Living on Evans Street, sirens are plentiful at all times of day and night. The street needs to be four-laned terribly. On weekdays between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., traffic is jammed from Greenville Boulevard to Fire Tower Road. I hear the South Hall wall is the reason Evans does not get four-laned. Is that wall more important than the safety of our citizens? No, it is not! Mr. Connelly, tear down that wall!

BYH to all of those people shooting off fireworks late at night in or near Farmville. Some of us are trying to sleep and/or dealing with PTSD. Your disrespect for the well-being of others is inappropriate. Bless your heart and trigger fingers.

What’s the deal with the horrible trash accumulation at Carriage House Apartments on Charles? The dumpster isn’t full but trash is on the ground all around it. It makes a terrible impression as you’re driving toward ECU.

