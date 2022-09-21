ECU football: It's finally showtime after Navy prep began this summer

Xavier Smith has played against a lot of different offenses during his time as a linebacker at East Carolina. Smith is in his fifth season with the Pirates and he is comfortable being tasked with a wide range of responsibilities depending on the opponent.

Yet the senior admits that even he can be tripped up by one type of offense, and it’s one that he will see on Saturday when ECU hosts Navy at 6 p.m. in Greenville.

“The triple-option is confusing, like I’m still trying to learn it in year five,” Smith said on Tuesday. “I’m still trying to get tips and reminders that can help me out and expect what’s coming. I still struggle with it, if we’re being honest.”

Navy’s triple-option offense means that any number of players can rush the ball at any moment. The deception can be tricky, and to defend it properly requires discipline and trust in teammates.

Like watching trailers and previews for an upcoming movie, the Pirates have been consuming bits and pieces of the Navy offense for months. The Midshipmen offense has been on the minds of the Pirates’ coaches and players since preseason camp, and ECU coach Mike Houston said during his weekly press conference that almost every practice this summer included at least some work against the triple-option.

That’s how tricky it can be. For months the Pirates have had this game on their minds, even while preparing for several tough teams between summer camp and Sept. 24.

“We spent time this summer with our game plan. We literally practiced against Navy’s offense every practice during preseason camp every day,” Houston said. “We’ve been working on it on Sunday nights, just trying to make sure our guys stay dialed into the game plan.”

Navy lost its first two games of the season and it hasn’t looked particularly sharp. Still, the deception and style can break even the most prepared teams.

“Really, it’s so repetitive because even when it looks like they’re running the same play, they’re running different plays, you know?” linebacker Myles Berry said. “So my main thing is whatever defense is called, I just have to trust my assignments. All 11 of us have to trust our assignments and do our job. And we have to be gap sound because that’s what they take advantage of, one guy being out of his gap and they can bust a big play.”

Berry said he will have to be careful on Saturday because his football instincts will want to take over and send him chasing after the ball. But the key is to play within his assignment and trust that being in the right spot will be enough to make a play. Even if that means forcing a ball carrier inside or outside toward a teammate.

“With a spread offense, you might be able to kind of cheat it a little bit or kind of cheat or overplay your assignment in a way, but you can’t do that against these guys,” Berry said. “You got to do your job, whether it might be sacrificing yourself so the ball can either bounce out or bounce in for another guy to make the play. That’s kind of the big focus. It kind of trumps your rules sometimes, but the main thing is doing your job and just trusting your keys.”

Navy is winning the time-of-possession battle against its opponents through the first two weeks by about five minutes per game. The Pirates know that they will have to make the most out of their own offensive possessions because there could be limited chances to score with the way Navy runs the ball and controls the clock.

“We know we have to take advantage of opportunities because they’re a team that runs the ball a lot so they can hold the ball a while,” ECU left tackle Justin Redd said. “So you have to really take advantage of your opportunities when you get the ball because you don’t know how many times you’re going to get it.”

Redd, a transfer from Norfolk State, has started at left tackle for ECU each game this season. He played guard at his former school, and the transition to a new position has been smooth. His addition along the line has helped solidify the protection for quarterback Holton Ahlers.

“Pass-protection is a little different because at guard you can kind of get on them fast, and at tackle you got to sit back and they kind of come to you,” Redd said. “And you’re going against faster athletes (at tackle). So it’s a little different out there. But I just keep trying to work at it and just keep trying to get better.

Ahlers has been sacked five times this season, including four times against Old Dominion. The offensive line didn’t allow a sack in the season opener against N.C. State, and it allowed one against Campbell. This comes after a 2021 season where Ahlers was sacked an average of three times per game.

The Pirates understand that if they are to string together their third win in a row, discipline and attention to detail will be the determining factor.

“There’s a challenging opponent coming in here this week in Navy, coming off a bye week,” Houston said. “They’re always a challenge and I’m expecting nothing different this week. … They’ve just done a great job year in and year out. We know that we’re going to be challenged Saturday night and we’ve got to play our best game of the year to have a shot at getting a win.”