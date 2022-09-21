Read full article on original website
BBC
Train drivers set to resume strikes in October
Train drivers are set to stage more strikes in October as part of a long-running dispute over pay, the BBC understands. Drivers at 12 train companies are expected to strike on 1 and 5 October. Aslef, the train drivers' union, has not commented on the proposed industrial action out of...
BBC
GMB members accept new pay deal after council strikes
Members of the GMB union have voted to accept a new pay deal following strikes which led to rubbish piling up on Scotland's streets. Refuse workers and non-teaching school staff paused strikes last month to consider the improved offer. More than 20,000 GMB members have now accepted the deal following...
Chancellor on collision course with unions over strikes
The Chancellor has put himself on a collision course with trade unions by announcing plans to legislate to require them to put pay offers from employers to a vote of members.Amid a wave of industrial action by hundreds of thousands of workers, he told the Commons it is “unacceptable” that strike action is causing so much disruption.Other European countries had minimum service levels to stop “militant trade unions” closing down transport systems, he said.Kwasi Kwarteng told MPs the Government would do the same, “and go further”, adding: “We will legislate to require unions to put pay offers to a member...
New train strike announced for next month as 40,000 rail workers to walk out
Another rail strike has been announced for next month, continuing the wave of industrial action sweeping the country.More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will strike on 8 October in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the Rail, Marititime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.Rail strikes are already planned on 1 and 5 October, threatening fresh travel chaos for passengers.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was encouraging the new transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP had met with the union – but that the industrial action would continue “for as long as it...
BBC
U.K.・
More rail workers to strike in long-running dispute
More rail workers will strike next month in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country, it was announced on Friday.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out on October 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of...
BBC
BBC
BBC
Time Out Global
2,000 bus drivers are planning an ‘indefinite’ strike that will affect 46 routes
It really is the season of strikes, and there’s going to be even more travel misery for Londoners this Autumn. On October 4, 2,000 bus drivers are going to strike across 46 routes indefinitely, meaning we don’t known when it’ll end. This will predominantly affect buses in...
TechRadar
BT and Openreach staff will strike again in October
Frontline workers at BT and Openreach will once again go on strike in October in an ongoing dispute over pay and will be joined by hundreds of 999 call handlers. The Communications Workers Union (CWU) confirmed as many as 40,000 staff, including engineers and call centre workers, will take industrial action on 6, 10, 20, and 24 October after it failed to reach a new pay deal that takes into account the rising cost of living.
U.K.・
BBC
Hull Fair: Bus operator criticises Unite strike timing
A bus operator has criticised plans to stage strike action during one of Europe's largest travelling funfairs. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at Hull Fair between 7-15 October, with Unite set to hold a continuous strike from its opening day. Stagecoach said drivers had been offered a 14.5%...
Strike by rail workers set to cripple services
Some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite will walk out on Saturday October 1, with further action planned on October 5 and 8.Network Rail (NR) said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1, and in some parts of the country there will be no trains at all.Delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference will be travelling to Birmingham...
BBC
BBC
ScotRail workers to strike over pay
A leading rail union has announced a strike in Scotland amid worsening disputes in the industry.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at ScotRail will walk out on October 10 in a dispute over pay.The union said its members had been offered a 5% pay rise, describing it as a real terms wage cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.Rail unions are staging a series of strikes in early October over pay, jobs and conditions which will cripple services across the UK.We will update our customers in the coming days on the full extent of the impact of...
Another rail company facing drivers’ strike next month
Another rail company is to be affected by a train drivers’ strike, threatening huge disruption to services.Aslef announced on Tuesday that its members in 12 train operating companies will walk out on October 1 and 5 in a long-running dispute over pay.The union said drivers will also strike at East Midlands Railway on October 5 after members voted for industrial action earlier this week.The strikes will disrupt travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.The companies with whom we are in dispute have not offered us a penny.Mick Whelan, AslefServices are likely to be affected on...
BBC
BBC
