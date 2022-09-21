Hot Dish: 5th Street Hardware serves the meal that makes your week

Happy fall y’all! 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom is now open at 120 W. Fifth St. in downtown Greenville. The location dates to 1896 and over its history has housed Globe Hardware, a car dealership, car repair business, and even a horse, mule and livestock business. The original exposed brick walls, high ceilings and wide-open, welcoming spaces maintain the historic feel. The restaurant is locally owned and operated with a casual friendly atmosphere suitable for hungry college students and the entire family.

The taproom features 46 American craft beers, microbrews and seasonal selections. Favorites include Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Red Oak and Foothills Jade IPA to name a few. They have a wide selection of wines, whiskeys and bourbons and the cocktail menu is fabulous, featuring fun drinks to start off any dinner party, including sweet to saucy martinis, rum runners, cosmos, melon balls, sangrias, classic mimosas or margaritas.

Heading up the food and beverage department is the talented Chef Kells, also known as Chef Kelly Hammonds, who hails from Washington, N.C., and has deep food roots in the community. The menu goes beyond typical taproom favorites and offers an array of appetizers, burgers, flatbreads, sandwiches, Hardware house specials and bountiful salads. First, you have to order their hot-house-cooked kettle chips with pimento cheese and house-made ranch dressing. If you have lived in Greenville long enough, you already know and love this local favorite.

Starters include mammoth loaded nachos, beer battered onion rings towers, fried pickles and wings. Burgers range from classic to spicy bleu burgers with fried jalapeños to vegetarian black bean burgers. Then the menu moves on to patty melts and fish or shrimp baskets. House specialties include steak, fish, chicken and salads with bright, tasty add-ons from hand-carved turkey to quinoa, avocado and boiled eggs or a fresh twist with sliced strawberries, cranberries and roasted sweet pecans.

They also serve brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The menu features a smorgasbord of mid-morning magic from traditional bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes and waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, omelets, breakfast burritos, salads and sandwiches. They even offer fried biscuits topped with a Kahlúa butter glaze and strawberry compote. You had me at biscuit.

I started with a brunch beauty: shrimp and grits. Chef Kells nails this coastal favorite starting with a warm and savory gravy made with peppers and onions sauteed with seasonings and a touch of soul. Add in plump, juicy shrimp, and pour it out on a mound of seasoned stone-meal grits. Want to take it up a notch? Just add on some shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon or maybe some Andouille sausage.

In keeping with the coastal flavor profile, let’s move on to the crab cakes: big, bountiful crab cakes with very little filler, just full-on crab goodness. A mild mixture of sweet fresh crab meat and light spices is baked so the top has a nice crust. Pair this with a creamy mayo-based remoulade sauce with heat and a perfect spicy yet cool kick that pairs beautifully with the crab.

Next, I tried the fresh catch of the day: boneless catfish fillets seasoned, dredged and fried to a golden crisp then placed atop rice pilaf and paired with seasonal veggies. For those seeking meat-free options, they also have a veggie flatbread that is a work of art made with a pizza sauce base and topped with mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, sliced black olives and mozzarella cheese, then baked until the cheese is gooey. The naan flatbbread is hearty and filling.

I saved the best for last: the 12-ounce ribeye. Growing up, we ate steak on special occasions such as when my report card was good, I won a swim meet or we were celebrating a special birthday. Steak is still a special treat but you don’t need a reason to celebrate in order to eat it. The ribeye was fork tender; I barely needed a knife to cut it. It was juicy and delectable. Mine was topped with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions and it comes with a loaded baked potato and a side salad. It had all the downtown fancy looks but with a down-home country ballad-worthy feel. You will see for yourself when you try it — no good grades, dates or trophies needed.

My advice for visiting a taproom is to order what your heart desires, not what your trainer or scale tells you to eat. This is your cheat meal, the meal that makes your week. The one with flavor, pizzaz and is worth every single delicious calorie, they are that good. So order something fried, get dessert first, order two beers, pretend you’re a college student and eat with wild abandon at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom. You deserve it. They are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit their website, 5thstreethardware.com, or call for take-out at 364-8921.