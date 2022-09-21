ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Hot Dish: 5th Street Hardware serves the meal that makes your week

By Christina Ruotolo Hot Dish Writer
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Happy fall y’all! 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom is now open at 120 W. Fifth St. in downtown Greenville. The location dates to 1896 and over its history has housed Globe Hardware, a car dealership, car repair business, and even a horse, mule and livestock business. The original exposed brick walls, high ceilings and wide-open, welcoming spaces maintain the historic feel. The restaurant is locally owned and operated with a casual friendly atmosphere suitable for hungry college students and the entire family.

The taproom features 46 American craft beers, microbrews and seasonal selections. Favorites include Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Red Oak and Foothills Jade IPA to name a few. They have a wide selection of wines, whiskeys and bourbons and the cocktail menu is fabulous, featuring fun drinks to start off any dinner party, including sweet to saucy martinis, rum runners, cosmos, melon balls, sangrias, classic mimosas or margaritas.

Heading up the food and beverage department is the talented Chef Kells, also known as Chef Kelly Hammonds, who hails from Washington, N.C., and has deep food roots in the community. The menu goes beyond typical taproom favorites and offers an array of appetizers, burgers, flatbreads, sandwiches, Hardware house specials and bountiful salads. First, you have to order their hot-house-cooked kettle chips with pimento cheese and house-made ranch dressing. If you have lived in Greenville long enough, you already know and love this local favorite.

Starters include mammoth loaded nachos, beer battered onion rings towers, fried pickles and wings. Burgers range from classic to spicy bleu burgers with fried jalapeños to vegetarian black bean burgers. Then the menu moves on to patty melts and fish or shrimp baskets. House specialties include steak, fish, chicken and salads with bright, tasty add-ons from hand-carved turkey to quinoa, avocado and boiled eggs or a fresh twist with sliced strawberries, cranberries and roasted sweet pecans.

They also serve brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The menu features a smorgasbord of mid-morning magic from traditional bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes and waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, omelets, breakfast burritos, salads and sandwiches. They even offer fried biscuits topped with a Kahlúa butter glaze and strawberry compote. You had me at biscuit.

I started with a brunch beauty: shrimp and grits. Chef Kells nails this coastal favorite starting with a warm and savory gravy made with peppers and onions sauteed with seasonings and a touch of soul. Add in plump, juicy shrimp, and pour it out on a mound of seasoned stone-meal grits. Want to take it up a notch? Just add on some shredded cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon or maybe some Andouille sausage.

In keeping with the coastal flavor profile, let’s move on to the crab cakes: big, bountiful crab cakes with very little filler, just full-on crab goodness. A mild mixture of sweet fresh crab meat and light spices is baked so the top has a nice crust. Pair this with a creamy mayo-based remoulade sauce with heat and a perfect spicy yet cool kick that pairs beautifully with the crab.

Next, I tried the fresh catch of the day: boneless catfish fillets seasoned, dredged and fried to a golden crisp then placed atop rice pilaf and paired with seasonal veggies. For those seeking meat-free options, they also have a veggie flatbread that is a work of art made with a pizza sauce base and topped with mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, sliced black olives and mozzarella cheese, then baked until the cheese is gooey. The naan flatbbread is hearty and filling.

I saved the best for last: the 12-ounce ribeye. Growing up, we ate steak on special occasions such as when my report card was good, I won a swim meet or we were celebrating a special birthday. Steak is still a special treat but you don’t need a reason to celebrate in order to eat it. The ribeye was fork tender; I barely needed a knife to cut it. It was juicy and delectable. Mine was topped with sautéed mushrooms, peppers and onions and it comes with a loaded baked potato and a side salad. It had all the downtown fancy looks but with a down-home country ballad-worthy feel. You will see for yourself when you try it — no good grades, dates or trophies needed.

My advice for visiting a taproom is to order what your heart desires, not what your trainer or scale tells you to eat. This is your cheat meal, the meal that makes your week. The one with flavor, pizzaz and is worth every single delicious calorie, they are that good. So order something fried, get dessert first, order two beers, pretend you’re a college student and eat with wild abandon at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom. You deserve it. They are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit their website, 5thstreethardware.com, or call for take-out at 364-8921.

#Pimento Cheese#Pizza Cheese#Crab Meat#Beer Cheese#Food And Beverage#Food Drink#American
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Compute North, which planned to build a cryptomining center in Greenville, declares bankruptcy

Compute North, which had planned to build a large cryptomining facility in Greenville, has declared bankruptcy, according to court documents dated Sept. 22. Filed in the Southern District of Texas, the bankruptcy applies to the company’s main entity, as well as its subsidiaries spanning several states. That includes Compute North NC09, incorporated in North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Middle Schoolers Hospitalized After Eating THC Gummies

Several Pitt County, North Carolina middle schoolers had a pretty bad day at school recently when it was discovered that they had apparently ingested THC infused gummy candies during the school day. The Pitt County Sheriff posted a release saying “Several juvenile students at Hope Middle School were acting abnormally...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Portion of Cotanche Street to close Tuesday for construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Cotanche Street in the Uptown District is scheduled to close to traffic starting next week. Cotanche Street will be closed between East Fourth Street and East Fifth Street to allow for utility work related to the upcoming construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street. The closure is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Uliano Leaving News4JAX: Where Is the Jacksonville Meteorologist Going?

Danielle Uliano has always provided pleasant and informative weather forecasts for the residents of Jacksonville. Since she joined WJXT three years ago, she has become their favorite meteorologist. Recently, Danielle Uliano announced that she is leaving News4JAX in September 2022. WJXT Channel 4 viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know where she is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Jacksonville. Find out what Danielle Uliano said about leaving News4JAX.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

Black-owned company aims to help people of color with skin care needs

Becoming an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart due to the risks involved with such a venture. Throwing caution to the wind, Bridget Hunter stepped out on faith and started the Bridget Renee Brand (BRB) to give melanated people another option in the world of skin care. Hunter,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
