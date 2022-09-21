Read full article on original website
Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Income Maintenance Caseworker I - Front Desk Reception
DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to receive all clients, visitors and other public constituents visiting the agency for all programs and services offered as well as incoming calls to the agency. This position will also perform casework duties including but not limited to taking, completing, and processing FNS recertifications. Must have good telephone etiquette, listening skills and the ability to perform work accurately and quickly while working in a crowded and noisy environment.
North Carolina Pollinator Conservation Alliance holds 5th Annual Pollinator Field Day
Join the North Carolina Pollinator Conservation Alliance for our 5th Annual Pollinator Field Day on September 24th – we will be *in-person* at the Cunningham Research Station in Kinston! There will be four stations featuring experts to teach you about North Carolina native habitat for pollinators, native bees, and pesticide stewardship. We will have light refreshments along with various displays that will feature honey bees, habitat enhancement, and more. We will also have free native plants to send home with participants at the end of the event! All are welcome to attend – you won’t want to miss it!
Greene County awarded needs-based school construction grant
Nine North Carolina school districts stretching from Hyde County in the east to Cherokee County in the west will share more than $300 million in new state lottery-funded grant awards for school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements. Among the projects to be funded by the grants, aimed at...
Help wanted: Housing Choice Voucher Specialist
Starting Salary $18.45 per hour depending on experience. Resume required. Job Detail Interviews housing applicants and determines eligibility. Processes paperwork including HAP contracts to enroll participants in the Section 8 program. Schedules and conducts annual and interim examinations to determine eligibility and payment adjustments. Processes verification documents. May assist with briefing meetings for new participants.
Help wanted: Lenoir County Public Health - Social Worker II
Description of work: The Social Worker II is responsible for an assigned patient case load of county residents that varies. Each patient assignment is based upon a referral from a medical provider or other agencies providing services to children 0-5 years who reside in Lenoir County. The social worker is responsible for: 1. assisting with obtaining community resources to ensure positive health outcomes 2. to teach clients and their families the proper use of medical services 3. follow-up with any risk factors that may be detrimental to positive health outcome by using the Life Skills Progression, SWYC, and Community Needs Assessment; developing and implementing a plan of care to ensure healthy outcomes; and providing data information to the North Carolina Division of Medical Assistance's data base – Virtual Health (VH) The Social Worker II is responsible for the quality of the health care delivered to the patients served by the agency. This work requires specialized knowledge in advanced level Social Work assessment utilizing theories and practices in the provision of patient care which include:
Farmers Market update for September 24, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Donation Station, Saturday October 15, 2022. (Scroll down for more information) Breakfast on the Boat to look forward to on Saturday, October 15, 2022. If you have never attended please do it this time. You will be so glad you did.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony
NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
Pitt County Fair operating with volunteer security after private firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The remaining days of the Pitt County Fair will be operating with a volunteer security detail after the group that was hired to maintain security was fired because it was not licensed by the state. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports the security group Dem Boyz Security was hired to work the county […]
FSS program sees third graduate
Margaretta Hines graduated from the Family Self-Sufficiency program on Thursday, Sept. 22. The five-year program, supplied through the Washington Housing Authority, assists individuals with achieving financial independence by receiving an education, gaining employment and finding housing. It is a voluntary program for individuals who receive Section 8 and Public Housing rental assistance, according to the Washington Housing Authority’s website.
Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
North Carolina auditor finds town failed to safeguard cash, made improper payments
(The Center Square) — An investigation by North Carolina state Auditor Beth Wood found several accounting irregularities for Robersonville, a town of approximately 1,500 residents in northeastern North Carolina. The North Carolina Local Government Commission assumed control of the financial affairs of Robersonville on Oct. 6, 2020, because the...
City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
LCC student receives Gail B. Reynolds Scholarship
SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED – Lenoir Community College Practical Nursing student Andrea Diggs of Kinston received the Gail B. Reynolds Scholarship through the LCC Foundation. The scholarship was established in memory of Gail B. Reynolds by her husband, Robert Reynolds. Pictured left to right are Jennifer Somerville of Clayton, Reynold’s daughter, Andrea Diggs, and Robert Reynolds.
School lunches no longer free in public school districts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home. Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches...
Schools in the east to get new buildings
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several counties across the state including Greene, Hyde, and Pamlico County Schools have received millions in state education lottery funding to make improvements within their respective school systems. Pamlico County and Greene County are both slated to get $50 million in funding. In Pamlico County,...
Compute North, which planned to build a cryptomining center in Greenville, declares bankruptcy
Compute North, which had planned to build a large cryptomining facility in Greenville, has declared bankruptcy, according to court documents dated Sept. 22. Filed in the Southern District of Texas, the bankruptcy applies to the company’s main entity, as well as its subsidiaries spanning several states. That includes Compute North NC09, incorporated in North Carolina.
This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community. The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
