Healthy Choice frozen beef products recalled for mislabeling

More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef products are being recalled due to a failure to disclose a milk allergen on the labeling.

Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the recalled frozen meals are labeled as Korean-Style Beef but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that includes milk.

The 9.25-oz cartons, labeled “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef” and produced on July 22, 2022, were shipped to retail locations nationwide. They include the establishment number “34622” on the end flap of the carton, the lot code “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date of April 18, 2023.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says it is concerned that the recalled product may be in consumers’ freezers.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” FSIS added. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled product. Individuals concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call consumer packaged goods food giant Conagra Brands, the owner of the Healthy Choice brand, at 800-672-8152.