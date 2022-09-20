OMAHA, Neb. -- No. 22 Creighton Volleyball never trailed in a dominating 3-0 win over Georgetown in the BIG EAST opener for both teams on Friday, Sept. 23. Scores of the match in favor of Creighton (9-3, 1-0 BIG EAST) were 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 as the Bluejays needed just 76 minutes to win its ninth straight league lid-lifter.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO