GoCreighton.com
#22 Volleyball Sweeps Georgetown in BIG EAST Opener
OMAHA, Neb. -- No. 22 Creighton Volleyball never trailed in a dominating 3-0 win over Georgetown in the BIG EAST opener for both teams on Friday, Sept. 23. Scores of the match in favor of Creighton (9-3, 1-0 BIG EAST) were 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 as the Bluejays needed just 76 minutes to win its ninth straight league lid-lifter.
Bluejay Men's Soccer Falls at Georgetown, 2-1
Washington, D.C. -- The Creighton Men's Soccer team dropped its BIG EAST road opener on Saturday, Sept. 24 as the Bluejays fell at Georgetown, 2-1. The loss moved the Bluejays to 3-2-3 on the season and 0-1-1 in BIG EAST action, while Georgetown climbed to 2-4-2 overall and 1-1-0 in conference play.
