Meeting set for Old Stage Road gate plan
The city has scheduled a neighborhood meeting for Oct. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to hear from residents about gating Old Stage Road at night. The meeting will be held at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High, 1200 W. Cheyenne Road. In the meeting announcement, the city said one idea is...
Peyton man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison over Jan. 6 insurrection
A Peyton man was sentenced today, Sept. 23, to 30 months in prison for his participation in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department announced in a release. His and others’ actions in the insurrection disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain...
