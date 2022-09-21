Please plan on supporting MCC's On the Edge Theatre Troupe as they present their original show, ROC and Roll Theatre on the Edge at the Rochester Fringe Festival. Enjoy an interactive show that is performed on and around a custom-made pageant wagon reminiscent of theatre from the days of yore. Support our theatre students, be entertained, and learn some trivia about our great city and the people and places that make it unique.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO