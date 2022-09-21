Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair ranks 22nd in 2021 national poll
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Fair ranked 22nd in a CarnivalWarehouse.com national attendance ranking from 2021, jumping up 24 spots from two years prior. In 2019, Kern County Fair ranked 46th. The Kern County Fair runs until Oct. 2.
Bakersfield Now
Day three of the Kern County Fair underway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Day three of the Kern County Fair is well underway Friday. Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar previews the various types of food and entertainment at this year's fair. Juicy's Food interview:. Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show interview:. Are you attending this year's Kern County Fair?...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County is set to have more electric vehicle charging stations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Monday, the federally approved plan National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) will allow the state of California to install millions of electric vehicle charging stations. Kern County is one of the many places you can expect to see this change. Jimmy O’Dea, Assistant Deputy Director...
Bakersfield Now
Many renters struggling after rent spikes
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — In 2021 the cost of rent increased 10 percent from before the pandemic, according to census bureau data. This is causing an issue for renters who weren't prepared for this. "From just a few years ago in 2018, from going from $650 a month and...
Bakersfield Now
Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
Bakersfield Now
Delano correctional officer David Tapia receives Medal of Valor
Sacramento, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At the 2022 37th Annual Medal of Valor Ceremony, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation honored 44 people for their bravery in responding to crises and life-threatening situations as well as exemplary work of benefit to the department and community. One of the recipients...
Bakersfield Now
Local veteran Augustine "Augie" Flores dead at 98
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A local Kern County veteran died Thursday morning at the age of 98. According to Honor Flight Kern County, Augustine “Augie” Flores died Thursday, Sept. 22. They said he was 98 years old. The veteran was on Iwo Jima and saw the flag...
Bakersfield Now
Bear struck, killed by car on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A bear was killed after getting struck by a car on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said on Sept. 22, at around 9:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a bear hit by a car on Highway 178 and Elizabeth Norris Road in Lake Isabella.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Missing teen boy with autism, last seen in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding an missing 17-year-old boy, considered at-risk. Abel Ortega was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive and Hurrle Avenue in Oildale. He's considered at-risk due to being diagnosed autistic, with a mental capacity of a 4 to 6-year-old, according to police.
Bakersfield Now
KHSD: Steps to prevent opioid, fentanyl overdoses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, the Kern High School District laid out steps to prevent drug overdoses of teenagers that have ingested opioids or fentanyl pills. The letter comes after growing concerns among students and parents about potential overdoses within the district.
Bakersfield Now
Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD, to host annual event, Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County ranks worse in the state for driving under the influence crashes, with more than 11 DUI daily arrests, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. To help reduce the number of drunk and drugged driving calls, and bring awareness to a prominent...
Bakersfield Now
Students receive money after goats were stolen from them
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A little over a month ago, two students from Highland High School had their goats stolen from them. The goats were a part of Arlenee Parra and Alexia Hernandez’s Future Farmers of America project preparing them to participate in the Kern County Fair livestock.
Bakersfield Now
2 pets dead after 2-alarm house fire in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two pets are dead after fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department said crews were called Thursday morning at around 10:20 at a home on Phaffle Drive. According to the fire department, there was moderate damage to the...
Bakersfield Now
Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Roberts Lane in Oildale
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is dead after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver on Roberts Lane in Oildale Wednesday night. The California Highway Patrol said on September 21, at around 9:38 p.m., officers were called to Roberts Lane, west of Belmont Avenue for a report of a crash.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Searching for two men wanted for Dutch Bros Coffee burglaries
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men suspected of burglarizing a Dutch Bros Coffee. BPD said there were two separate burglaries, Sept. 14 and 15, at the Dutch Bros Coffee in the 10th block of South Chester Avenue. They said the two suspects...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Fastrip parking lot assault in Taft
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested after assaulting a man at a Taft Fastrip parking lot, leaving with him with head injuries last week, according to the Taft Police Department. On Friday, officers responded to the Fastrip parking lot, located at 903 Kern Street for a report...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/22
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Dallas from Kern County Animal Services!. He is a big boy with an even bigger heart. To adopt Dallas or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
Man's body found in Boron shot multiple times in homicide: Coroner
BORON, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 25-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide when he was found in Boron last weekend, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Around 6:51 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, deputies responded to a desert area about two miles north of Boron Frontage Road. Upon...
Bakersfield Now
West High School dedicates field to former coach Dallas Grider
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A night filled with emotion and memories as West High School dedicated its field to former coach Dallas Grider Thursday night. Grider died in May. He grew up in Arvin and coached West to three valley championships before moving to Bakersfield College. Grider led the...
