Sheriff’s employee placed on leave for alleged misconduct

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that the department became aware of allegations of criminal misconduct involving one of their employees.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.

“The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is not able to make any public comments regarding the identity of the employee involved or the nature of the allegations of misconduct,” said officials. “The men and women of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office are dedicated to protecting the citizens and communities, which we serve. We remain steadfast in our commitment to public service and do not condone any nature of misconduct.”

According to officials, the department will release any information allowable by law once the investigations are complete.