Brazil Coach Tite Makes Interesting Claim About Chelsea's Thiago Silva
The centre back returns to international duty this week, and to a manager in awe.
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
SB Nation
Let’s talk about those Harry Kane to Bayern rumors
If you follow Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors — and you’re reading this blog, so of course you do — you’ve probably encountered a few... well, let’s call them “spurious” rumors linking Spurs homegrown superstar Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich, possibly as soon as this summer. These rumors first emerged from the wilds of bat country at the beginning of September, usually as weird “sources say” reports in various transfer trackers and in the worst of the English tabloid rags that we (almost) never link to.
ESPN
Luis Enrique's Spain squad selection reflects players that fit his system, not the big names
First came the scaffolding platform. Then there was the giant screen. Now there's the walkie talkie too. When Spain's players turned up at their Las Rozas HQ this week for the final two games before the World Cup this winter, Luis Enrique gathered them together in the gym and explained that they would find that there was something different about their training kit. In the back of the vest, near where the GPS goes, he had added a little speaker, through which he could tell them exactly what to do.
ESPN
Arsenal hammer Tottenham in record-breaking WSL derby
Arsenal ran rampant against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 4-0 victory in front of a record-breaking attendance of 47,367 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Saturday. Spurs, in their fourth season in the WSL, can be considered relative newcomers in the top-tier and Arsenal demonstrated the...
SB Nation
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
BBC
Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius diagnosed with testicular tumour
Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius will be sidelined after a tumour was found in one of his testicles. The Dutchman, 28 was diagnosed during a routine medical check-up on Wednesday and will undergo surgery on Friday. He played once for the Netherlands in 2014 and joined Hertha last month. "We...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
Manchester City: International Round Up
Manchester City players were in action tonight for their respected countries, and we take a look at how they got on.
