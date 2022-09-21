Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Randy Miller, Arizona Director, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association, to Speak to Yavapai Conservatives
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that Mr. Randy Miller, Director of the Arizona chapter of the Constitutional Sheriffs And Peace Officers Association, will speak at their monthly meeting this Saturday, September 24th, in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
prescottenews.com
Returning Arizona to Its Silver Screen Glory? Prescott Film Festival discusses new AZ tax credit’s implications
Even as it celebrates the movies’ historic past and the best of its present-day offerings, the Prescott Film Festival keeps its eye on the future of filmmaking – including a new Arizona tax incentive that may revive film production close-to-home. Learn about a possible legislative game changer at: “We Have a Film Tax-Credit (What Does That Mean?)” an expert discussion Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Film Festival, on YC’s Prescott Campus.
prescottenews.com
Opponents confident of meeting deadline to block school voucher expansion – Cronkite News
Of almost 11,000 students who have applied for one of the state’s expanded empowerment scholarship accounts, more than 8,200 have not been enrolled in public school before – a potential loss of $53.9 million to the state’s public schools. But not if Beth Lewis can stop it.
prescottenews.com
The Angels Band Festival – Presented by The Folk Sessions
The “Angels Band” Festival… the songs of those that came before…. Performed by Ramsey Roberson – Dennis Garvey & Paul Spradlin – Meg Bohrman, Tom & Christa Agostino & “The Hearts of Texas” Tribute Band featuring Jen Harvey & Joell Gall from the Gurley Girls.
Comments / 0