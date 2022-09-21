Prescott Valley Police Dept. Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Attempted Theft

Read full article on original website
The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information concerning a pharmacy robbery at Walgreens
One suspect was a male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and blue jeans. The other suspect was male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and gray pants. The suspects took narcotics from the pharmacy. Fortunately, no employees were injured. Officers, including a police...
Arizona Police Bust Catalytic Converter Thief
He had a quarter million in cats stashed at his house…. Catalytic converter theft is hardly a new thing, but it’s been experience a huge surge in the past two or so years and the problem is vexing people all over. Yet another big bust, this time in Prescott, Arizona, is helping to highlight how out of control the situation has become recently. Police say they seized over $250,000 worth of stolen catalytic converters stashed at a home.
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS ON PROBATION. Over the past few weeks, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) has been gathering information on Evan Blackwood (23) of Cottonwood who is currently on probation. With enough evidence for a search warrant, detectives executed a search of Blackwood’s residence. Once inside, Detectives located Blackwood’s brother, Michael Smith (18) of Cottonwood, with a handgun and a few fentanyl pills on him.
Athish Nagarajan, Dhinesh Nagarajan, Gnanappan Nagarajan, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal Killed in Truck Accident on Interstate 17 [Sedona, AZ]
Car vs Tractor-Trailer Collision on Interstate 17 Claimed the Lives of Four People. The fatal incident happened around 2:15 p.m., at the Sedona exit along Interstate 17. According to the police, a family of four were stopped at a stop sign when a truck, who’s breaks reportedly failed, collided into the family’s sedan. Both vehicles wrecked into a nearby embankment, trapping four passengers inside the sedan.
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona
Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say. On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
Randy Miller, Arizona Director, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association, to Speak to Yavapai Conservatives
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that Mr. Randy Miller, Director of the Arizona chapter of the Constitutional Sheriffs And Peace Officers Association, will speak at their monthly meeting this Saturday, September 24th, in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
Prescott Valley Town Center Businesses Open During Construction
It’s easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project as well as the new 5 Guys and Jersey Mikes locations. During this work, Prescott Valley Town Center...
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
Monsoons, Rattlesnakes, Fall Events in Prescott, Ultimate Holiday Guide in Prescott Valley, Bradshaw Football – September 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they Bradshaw’s football loss, Tormé in Prescott, holiday events and the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide, local deals, events, and more. Buckle up...
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week
Every Thursday on Arizona Daily Mix, we check in with the Yavapai Humane Society and introduce you to an animal looking for a forever home. We are passionate about finding homes for the 3,000+ animals they rescue each year. And, we are dedicated to matching families and pets of all ages, sizes, and breeds.
Arizona Oncology Set To Expand to New Location in Prescott
New Practice to Provide More Space, Additional Cancer Treatments to Prescott-Area Patients. Arizona Oncology, one of the largest cancer centers in Arizona with more than 70 physicians, will break ground on its new Prescott practice on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new 22,000 square-foot comprehensive care center, located at 5430 Landmark...
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
TownePlace Suites Proposed in Prescott Valley
Beck Legacy Group – managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites in Prescott Valley – wants to bring another hotel to the area. The company is proposing a 93-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel on the NEC of Glassford Hill and Florentine Roads. Beck Legacy Group will also serve as managing partner for the new hotel.
Returning Arizona to Its Silver Screen Glory? Prescott Film Festival discusses new AZ tax credit’s implications
Even as it celebrates the movies’ historic past and the best of its present-day offerings, the Prescott Film Festival keeps its eye on the future of filmmaking – including a new Arizona tax incentive that may revive film production close-to-home. Learn about a possible legislative game changer at: “We Have a Film Tax-Credit (What Does That Mean?)” an expert discussion Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Film Festival, on YC’s Prescott Campus.
Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Aumbase Sedona specializes in yoga, consciousness, and sound healing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. "Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and...
