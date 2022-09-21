Opinion – Counterpoint: Let’s Cut the Military Budget, Just Don’t Call It ‘Defund’- Inside Sources

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Desperate Putin will twist, not stick
Russia is losing its war against Ukraine. It is not defeated yet. But it is heading in that direction and President Vladimir Putin has fewer and fewer cards to play, writes James Nixey.
protocol.com
US military orders audit of its own online manipulation operations
In 2020, employees from Facebook and Twitter contacted the Pentagon with concerns about fake accounts they suspected had ties to the U.S. military, according to a Washington Post report. One Facebook executive even reached out to the Pentagon’s head of influence operations policy, Christopher C. Miller. The executive warned Miller that foreign adversaries could likely suss out the origin of these accounts, given that Facebook could, too.
Putin’s mobilization may not solve all his military problems, Pentagon says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to call up roughly 300,000 reservists to supplement his forces in Ukraine will solve his manpower shortage but may not fix the other problems plaguing Moscow's war effort.
POLITICO
Planning for a post-post-Putin world
RIGA, Latvia — The top conversation in Latvia is about the war in Ukraine. But the next conversation is about what happens if Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN loses the war and his hold on power. It’s been a surreal 2.5 days here, capped with Putin ordering a partial mobilization...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump aides were stunned by his ignorance on key issues: “He knew nothing about so many things”
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) While promoting their book "The Divider" on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser revealed anecdotes about Donald Trump's absolute ignorance about world affairs and even geography when he was president that stunned aides.
Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
nationalinterest.org
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Trump described himself as a 'former' president in a Fox News interview then immediately tried to take it back
Trump referred to himself as "former" president in a Fox News interview, then quickly reversed. "I hate to use the word 'former,' because I have a lot of problems with what happened," he added. Trump has yet to admit losing the 2020 election in public, though reports said he has...
Why Trump's former aide says he's 'wholly unfit' for office
President Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews tells CNN’s Jake Tapper why she believes Trump is “wholly unfit” to serve in office.
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant
Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
'60-ton beast': Ret. General describes tank US is looking to send to Ukraine
A senior military official says US tanks are on the table to send to Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson (Ret.) explains why he thinks the US should continue meeting Ukraine’s requirements and whether the country should put contractors on the ground to help with logistics.
Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military
Ukraine said that a Russian vessel attempting to ferry troops, weapons and equipment across the Dnipro River on Monday had joined a growing "underwater fleet."
Retired U.S. General Outlines 3 'Consequences' of Ukraine Counteroffensive
Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kharkiv has forced Russian troops to withdraw from the region, and the impact of the victory is expected to reverberate across the globe, according to a retired U.S. general. U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who served as the commander of U.S. Army Europe from 2014-2017, said that...
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has been a "total waste" as his forces struggle on land and in the water amid the war in Ukraine, according to a retired U.S. general. Speaking in a video released Monday as part of a Renew Democracy Initiative series with New Debate,...
