Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’
Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry files to block former bandmates from trademarking song titles
Steve Perry, who fronted American classic rock stalwarts Journey from 1977 to 1998 and sang on many of their most well-known hits, is attempting to stop his former bandmates from owning trademarks to the names of some of the band’s biggest songs. As Billboard reports, Journey’s two biggest mainstays...
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ star Park Eun-bin to embark on her first fan meeting tour
South Korean actress Park Eun-bin is set to embark on a tour of Asia for the first time later this year. Namoo Actors, the actress’ management agency, announced on Instagram that the actress will be embarking on the ‘Eun-bin Note: Binkan’ tour of Asia next month. The tour will kick off with a stop in Manila on October 23, before continuing onto Bangkok, Singapore and Tokyo in November.
Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’
Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
Andy C to become first drum’n’bass act to headline The O2 in London
Andy C is set to become the first drum’n’bass artist to headline The O2 in London – tickets for the show will be available here. The DJ, producer and RAM Records co-founder (real name Andrew Clarke) will host his “ground-breaking” ‘Alive 2.0’ show at the 20,000-capacity venue on Good Friday next year (April 7, 2023).
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
Former Bond Pierce Brosnan wasn’t a fan of ‘No Time To Die’
Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has admitted he wasn’t a fan of No Time To Die. Brosnan, who played the 007 agent from 1995 to 2002, was recently asked about the future of the Bond franchise in light of Daniel Craig retiring after recently playing the role in No Time To Die for the final time.
Meet the six brilliant new artists on the Brooklyn Sound gig series lineup
If you’re a New York-based music lover with a keen eye on the brightest and buzziest new acts, make space in your diary for the Brooklyn Sound gigs throughout October and November. NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series, where hype is truly cemented: since its inception in 2018, Brooklyn Sound has supported renowned local artists such as Ho99o9, Lightning Bolt, and Sunflower Bean through its events.
‘Dying Light 2’ delays ‘Bloody Ties’ DLC by a month
Techland has delayed the launch of Dying Light 2 downloadable content (DLC) Bloody Ties, in order to “polish” the DLC ahead of its release. Though Bloody Ties was intended to launch on October 13, it will now be released on November 10, 2022. Explaining the decision on Twitter,...
‘The Witcher’ season three to be released in summer 2023
Netflix has announced The Witcher season three will be released in summer 2023. The release date was revealed during the streaming service’s TUDUM event on Saturday (September 24), in a segment presented by Geralt of Rivia actor Henry Cavill. The Witcher spin-off series, Blood Origin, also received a release...
Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras on throbbing new single ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up on a new track, ‘Unholy’ – you can listen to it below. The throbbing, synth-heavy collaboration serves as the lead single from Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something Unholy,” its choral hook goes.
Talk Show – ‘Touch The Ground’ EP review: London punks hit the dancefloor with all guns blazing
Press play on the Talk Show’s second EP, ‘Touch The Ground’, and you’re immediately greeted with a dry burst of laughter. This unexpected introduction to the EP leads way into an epiphany of sorts for the band — it’s as though with that first clash of drumsticks, the four-piece immediately stretch to their full forms. “I wanna get loose,” chants vocalist Harrison Swann repeatedly on ‘Intro – Laughter’. Talk Show shake off their limbs and prepare to do exactly that.
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
Will the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ controversy make it a massive flop?
According to the latest industry projections, Don’t Worry Darling is on course to gross $17-24 million in North America this weekend. For a lavish Marvel blockbuster, that would be pretty disastrous, but Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller was reportedly made for a modest $20 million. Against all odds, this controversy-plagued movie could become a low-key hit.
Soundtrack Of My Life: Mick Schumacher
“I was a child when it came out in 2009. I was small – and I remember I wasn’t allowed to say the lyrics, i had to say ‘f– you’. I first heard it when I was in the car with my family. We had just been to a Lily Allen concert in Switzerland where I got to meet her. I remember it well because I didn’t have to look so far up because she’s not that tall. It was great because I thought ‘finally, someone I can talk to!'”
‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind
If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
Meet the suspects in clip from ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Netflix has released a clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – check it out above. The clip, released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM global event, introduces the film’s ensemble cast as they receive an invitation for a special trip to Greece. In the sequel, Daniel...
